Ridgefield, CT

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year

STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
STAMFORD, CT
Ridgefield schools’ new food service provider to put ‘new options’ on the menu

RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield Public Schools has contracted with a new food service provider, promising new options in the cafeteria. The new provider, Aramark, replaces Chartwells (Compass Group), whose contract with Ridgefield schools had been up. “Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
WINDSOR, CT
7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
STAMFORD, CT
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
WILTON, CT
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

