21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
NewsTimes
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year
STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield schools’ new food service provider to put ‘new options’ on the menu
RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield Public Schools has contracted with a new food service provider, promising new options in the cafeteria. The new provider, Aramark, replaces Chartwells (Compass Group), whose contract with Ridgefield schools had been up. “Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this...
NewsTimes
Greenwich names interim assistant principals at New Lebanon, Western Middle schools
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment of two interim assistant principals, continuing a string of hiring decisions prior to the school year’s start. Jenna Mazzilli, a former New Lebanon School educator, is returning to the school as interim assistant principal, effective Tuesday. Erin Montague will serve...
NewsTimes
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield moves voting locations for Tuesday’s primary elections due to heat
RIDGEFIELD — Due to the extreme heat expected on Tuesday, the town has moved some of its polling locations. District 1 residents will now vote in the cafeteria of East Ridge Middle School. Voting for District 3 has moved from the Yanity Gym to the Town Hall Annex Conference Room. Parking remains in the Yanity Gym parking area.
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools names new assistant principal at Parkway; educator moving from post in Stamford
GREENWICH — The new assistant principal named at Parkway School is an educator who worked as a teacher leader for student support in the Stamford public schools. The appointment of Matthew Cerruto to the post at Parkway is effective immediately, Greenwich Superintendent Toni Jones announced Monday. Cerruto replaces Cindy...
NewsTimes
Influx of New Yorkers fueled New Milford art and framing gallery’s expansion
NEW MILFORD — When Greg Mullen opened the Gregory James Gallery and Framing in 1996, he leased a small storefront on Bridge Street in downtown New Milford. Several addresses later, Mullen’s shop now occupies a 3,200-square-foot, newly remodeled space on busy Route 202, also known as Park Lane Road.
NewsTimes
7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
NewsTimes
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
NewsTimes
New Milford cracks down on ‘illegal’ swimming, ‘bags upon bags’ of trash found near Housatonic River
NEW MILFORD — The town has implemented new parking rules and ramped up police enforcement in an area along the Housatonic River where the mayor says the public has been swimming “illegally” and leaving behind their trash. A seasonal permit is now required to park along River...
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NewsTimes
Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines.
NewsTimes
Two brush fires in Redding prompt calls for vigilance as hot, dry weather continues
REDDING — Following two major brush fires over the weekend, authorities are urging vigilance and caution as hot temperatures and little precipitation persist in the forecast. The first of the two fires broke out Saturday near the Saugatuck Reservoir, prompting a multi-town response with Redding Ridge, West Redding and...
NewsTimes
Police: Construction workers robbed, one stabbed, while on job in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Armed men attacked and robbed two contractors — stabbing one of them — while they were working at a local house Tuesday, state police said. The assault happened at lunchtime during a construction project on Bucks Hill Road, police said. The construction worker who was stabbed is expected to recover.
