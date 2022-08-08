PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO