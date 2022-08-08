ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

ABC 15 News

Phoenix Union welcomes thousands of freshmen to high school

PHOENIX — It’s back to school for many students around the Valley. Phoenix Union kicked off its school year and welcomed nearly 7,000 freshmen. “It’s amazing,” said Stephanie Streeter, principal at Trevor Browne High School. “I’m so proud of all of our staff, our students and our community."
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Troopers investigating shooting near I-17 and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A traffic stop led to a shooting involving DPS troopers Wednesday night near I-17 and Buckeye Road. Officials say troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle because it was not yielding and at some point, the vehicle crashed. DPS says the driver fled on foot and...
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police $20K salary raises take effect, applications increase

PHOENIX — The starting annual salary for Phoenix Police Department recruits rose from $48,000 to over $68,661 Monday after the city council passed the pay increase proposal in June. The department is the highest-paying law enforcement agency in Arizona. Mayor Kate Gallego joined KTAR News’ Gaydos and Chad Monday...
AZFamily

Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say

At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
AZFamily

Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
AZFamily

Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.
12 News

Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges

PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
12news.com

Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
