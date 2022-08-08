Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MCSO deputy skates his way into the hearts of kids across the Valley
When Zac Rand rolls into a Valley skate park, it doesn’t take long for his presence to turn heads. “It’s a different way of interacting with the community for sure,” said Rand. Not only does the Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy have the skills to rip, but the...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Mesa Public Schools get security upgrades in light of Uvalde
Security has been top of mind for many as kids head back to school, especially after the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting. Some Valley school districts have worked to improve safety measures.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix Union welcomes thousands of freshmen to high school
PHOENIX — It’s back to school for many students around the Valley. Phoenix Union kicked off its school year and welcomed nearly 7,000 freshmen. “It’s amazing,” said Stephanie Streeter, principal at Trevor Browne High School. “I’m so proud of all of our staff, our students and our community."
ABC 15 News
Troopers investigating shooting near I-17 and Buckeye Road
PHOENIX — A traffic stop led to a shooting involving DPS troopers Wednesday night near I-17 and Buckeye Road. Officials say troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle because it was not yielding and at some point, the vehicle crashed. DPS says the driver fled on foot and...
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police $20K salary raises take effect, applications increase
PHOENIX — The starting annual salary for Phoenix Police Department recruits rose from $48,000 to over $68,661 Monday after the city council passed the pay increase proposal in June. The department is the highest-paying law enforcement agency in Arizona. Mayor Kate Gallego joined KTAR News’ Gaydos and Chad Monday...
Teen hurt in drive-by shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road
A 13-year-old boy is hurt after he was shot in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in south Phoenix.
AZFamily
Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
AZFamily
Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
Valley police investigating woman's death after she allegedly walked out of memory care facility
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley. Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.
Valley man dies while visiting Hawaii in apparent drowning
HAWAII, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned. Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died...
ABC 15 News
Driver arrested after Mesa hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition Sunday. Officials say the girl, identified by the family as Bea Freeman, and one of her parents were walking near Mesa Drive and Main Street when a vehicle struck the child.
AZFamily
Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.
AZFamily
Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
Valley woman scuba dives to find items lost in the Salt River, reunites them with owners
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Walking down to Sheep Crossing on the Salt River, Connie Wickstrom and her crew are carrying a lot. Between the kayaks, paddleboards, coolers, and scuba gear, it's easy to tell they're in for quite the trip. Wickstrom and Sea 2 Sea divemaster Joe Sheehan, gear...
Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges
PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
12news.com
Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
ABC 15 News
Mesa mom upset after 5yo told to walk home alone on 1st day of kindergarten
MESA, AZ — Brieanna Dickson was sent into a near panic, Thursday, when she arrived at Emerson Elementary in Mesa to pick up her son, Arriyon, from his first day at kindergarten, and he was not in the pick-up area where he was supposed to be. "I got there,...
fox10phoenix.com
Pay raise for Phoenix Police recruits takes effect
Starting Aug. 8, Phoenix Police recruits will make more money. It is part of a new pay structure system that was approved by the Phoenix City Council earlier in 2022.
