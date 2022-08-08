Read full article on original website
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
Live haunted theater attraction coming to actual haunted Michigan theater
BIRMINGHAM, MI - No movies will be shown in the entire month of October at a nearly 100-year old Michigan theatre that’s already said to be haunted. That’s because the historic building will be turned into a haunted attraction for Halloween. Emagine has teamed with Bluewater, a live...
WILX-TV
Remembering an icon, actor opens up about health scare
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole lets us know if the cooler, drier air will be sticking around or if summer is still here. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the morning’s top trending stories, including Hollywood and beyond remembering a pop icon, an actor opening up about a health struggle, and wild video shows teens crash a car during a chase.
‘Under The Radar Michigan’ host to screen Saginaw episode at Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Audiences here will meet the host of PBS’s “Under The Radar Michigan” later this month when he leads an in-person Q-and-A session as well as a screening of an episode of the intrastate travel series. Organizers said the episode — set to focus...
Hip-hop legend Nelly to perform at Genesee County Fair
GENESEE TWP, MI - Hip-hop icon Nelly is set to perform at the Genesee County Fair on Friday, Aug. 26. Nelly is a major get for the county fair, who is one of the most popular rap artists in the world. The Genesee County Fair begins on Monday, Aug. 22...
hourdetroit.com
A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space
If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
Dungeon of Doom ‘Hard Knocks’ recap: Lions’ Dan Campbell steals show in wild season debut
ALLEN PARK -- It turns out the inclination that Dan Campbell would be a “Hard Knocks” star was an accurate one. The Detroit Lions head coach set the tone for the first episode in the first five minutes with an impassioned team speech while working in some on-brand Metallica mentions.
Meet Todd Collins and his ‘68 Chevy, the face of Flushing’s Tune-Up Party
Flushing, MI -- One might look at Todd Collins’ 1968 Chevy C10 and not think much of it. The original patina paint of the truck is worn and unchanged by Todd despite him and his wife Michelle Collins owning Collins Auto Body and Restoration LLC, a business that does painting and rust repairs among other services.
Gift of Life Michigan to host Trivia Night at Flint Farmers’ Market
FLINT, MI - Gift of Life Michigan is hosting their first in-person Trivia Night this week on the rooftop of the Flint Farmers’ Market. Trivia night is set to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the market, 300 E. First St., featuring questions about pop culture and local history, as well as organ and tissue donation.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
msu.edu
The week in photos: August 1–7, 2022
A bright-eyed, bushy-tailed squirrel takes a sunny afternoon stroll through campus. Photo by Derrick L. Turner. The MSU Pediatric Public Health Initiative team celebrates surpassing its original goal of reaching 20,000 participants in the Flint Registry — a huge milestone in improving health in the city post-lead exposure. The registry connects people to services and programs that promote health and wellness while illustrating how the Flint water crisis has affected their community; and it’s never too late to sign up. Photo by Derrick L. Turner.
Cicada summer: Insects as loud as motorcycles make their return
They may be small creatures but their collective calls sure can pack a punch. The annual appearance of the bug-eyed, big-winged insect called a cicada is synonymous with summertime, as is their distinctly noisy buzz that fills the air this time of year. Similarly to the way birds and frogs...
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
Enjoy antique hunting while supporting veterans this weekend at large outdoor market in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its seventh year this weekend in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be the biggest one yet. “We have a nice selection this year, over 100 [vendors],” said...
Meet the 2023 Miss Bay County: Kayleigh Carter, a Delta College student
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A panel of judges this week here selected the 45th recipient of the Miss Bay County title. Kayleigh Carter, a student enrolled in Delta College’s nursing program, earned the crown during a Sunday, Aug. 7, ceremony at Essexville-Garber High School. The 23-year-old Saginaw native was...
Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year
FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
