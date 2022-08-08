ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

MetroTimes

Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Remembering an icon, actor opens up about health scare

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole lets us know if the cooler, drier air will be sticking around or if summer is still here. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the morning’s top trending stories, including Hollywood and beyond remembering a pop icon, an actor opening up about a health struggle, and wild video shows teens crash a car during a chase.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Hip-hop legend Nelly to perform at Genesee County Fair

GENESEE TWP, MI - Hip-hop icon Nelly is set to perform at the Genesee County Fair on Friday, Aug. 26. Nelly is a major get for the county fair, who is one of the most popular rap artists in the world. The Genesee County Fair begins on Monday, Aug. 22...
hourdetroit.com

A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space

If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
FENTON, MI
MLive

Gift of Life Michigan to host Trivia Night at Flint Farmers’ Market

FLINT, MI - Gift of Life Michigan is hosting their first in-person Trivia Night this week on the rooftop of the Flint Farmers’ Market. Trivia night is set to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the market, 300 E. First St., featuring questions about pop culture and local history, as well as organ and tissue donation.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th

Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale

Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
msu.edu

The week in photos: August 1–7, 2022

A bright-eyed, bushy-tailed squirrel takes a sunny afternoon stroll through campus. Photo by Derrick L. Turner. The MSU Pediatric Public Health Initiative team celebrates surpassing its original goal of reaching 20,000 participants in the Flint Registry — a huge milestone in improving health in the city post-lead exposure. The registry connects people to services and programs that promote health and wellness while illustrating how the Flint water crisis has affected their community; and it’s never too late to sign up. Photo by Derrick L. Turner.
FLINT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli

Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year

FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

