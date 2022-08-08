ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Says There's No 'Major Step' From College to Pros

By Jeremy Brener
Howell was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year.

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell hasn't exactly had his "Welcome to the NFL" moment just yet.

The fifth-round rookie quarterback from North Carolina says that he doesn't feel like there's much of a change from college to the NFL.

"Yeah, I wouldn't say there's a major step," Howell said. "Obviously, we haven't started getting into games and game prep yet. I'm sure that the preparation is probably a little bit more in the NFL. But practice wise, I think just preparing for practice a little bit more."

Perhaps the best thing to happen to the Commanders rookie quarterback was sliding into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, even if it may not seem like it up front.

Now, Howell will get a chance to establish his NFL legs before being thrust into the spotlight; or such is the hope of Commanders fans everywhere.

Which is even better given the amount of learning required to fully execute offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s playbook.

"Yeah, I think it's all about reps," Howell said. "Just getting reps and trying to maximize every single rep that I have out there. And even when I'm not in, taking mental reps. I try to get a mental rep on every single play that we run in practice. So, I think it's only gonna come with reps and these preseason games.”

Instead of worrying about saving a fledgling franchise, we’re looking for Howell to simply get more comfortable with some mechanics he never had to execute at North Carolina, and show some flashes of why he was once considered a first-round lock.

Even though Howell likely won't play much once the regular season gets underway, he provides a ton of upside and optimism for the team's future at the position.

Maybe once plays in the preseason opener this weekend, he'll take that major step.

John Bergdorf
1d ago

Maybe he needs a few defenses to land him on his butt. No problem with someone being confident, but disrespect for those who have preceded you deserves a good thrashing.

