What happens when cosmic Americana embraces ambient, and vice versa? That’s the question at the center of I Survived, It’s Over, the third album from Nashville multi-instrumentalist Michael “Rich” Ruth. Ruth, who made his first appearance over a decade ago with the sprawling, brass-amended psychedelic rock band Kansas Bible Company, spends most of his days adding noisy guitars and synths to albums by a loose network of Music City and Bible Belt musicians who occupy the weirder corners of the jam band underground. Ruth’s own albums embrace ambient music—both the kosmische of Eno/Cluster as well as the processed melodic lines of Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes. But Ruth works best when embracing a more broad, complex palette, writing music that pairs odd textures and melodies, bringing them into songs stacked with strange harmonies and juxtapositions. His 2019 debut Calming Signals was already full of easy-on-the-ears synth acceptance, and fraught with a narrative tension that never let things get too easy. (Tenor saxophone meets a 303? Yes, please!) Ruth’s debut for Third Man (and thus, his highest-profile album to date) goes to even greater lengths to get spiritual.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO