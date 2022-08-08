Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years
"After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path."
7 Essential Asian Dishes to Try in Nashville
I’m a lifelong Nashville resident, and though I was born and raised here, my family is Laotian, so I have strong ties to Asian cuisine. My family owns a few Asian eateries — Siam Pad Thai in Franklin, as well as the Chang Noi and Chang Kham food trucks — but our favorite way to spend time together is cooking at home and exploring other Asian restaurants around town.
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
‘Sold our soul for tourist tax dollars’: Nashville restaurant moves to 8th Ave amid downtown evolution
A downtown Nashville business owner is moving to the 8th Avenue South after five years in their original location.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
15 Nashville Slang Terms You Should Know
From hot chicken to honky-tonk and beyond, here are some terms that will give you a leg up when you visit Nashville.
Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion
For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
Nashville breaks hotel room sales record; 48 new hotels in development
In June, Nashville recorded its best month for hotel room sales in Music City history.
Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee
The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
Breeze Airways adding non-stop flights from Nashville to New York, Norfolk
Breeze Airways is a low-fare airline founded by JetBlue founder David Neeleman.
Stunning Country Estate on 60.07 Private Park-Like Acres in Ashland City Lists for $8.75 Million
The Estate in Ashland City is a luxurious home with marble tiled floors and walls in each bath, hardwoods throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 2925 Old Clarksville Pike, Ashland City, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,447 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeremy Hall – Mossy Oak Properties, Tennessee Land & Farm, LLC – (Phone: 615-879-8282) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ashland City.
Amadhia
Rich Ruth, “I Survived, It’s Over”
What happens when cosmic Americana embraces ambient, and vice versa? That’s the question at the center of I Survived, It’s Over, the third album from Nashville multi-instrumentalist Michael “Rich” Ruth. Ruth, who made his first appearance over a decade ago with the sprawling, brass-amended psychedelic rock band Kansas Bible Company, spends most of his days adding noisy guitars and synths to albums by a loose network of Music City and Bible Belt musicians who occupy the weirder corners of the jam band underground. Ruth’s own albums embrace ambient music—both the kosmische of Eno/Cluster as well as the processed melodic lines of Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes. But Ruth works best when embracing a more broad, complex palette, writing music that pairs odd textures and melodies, bringing them into songs stacked with strange harmonies and juxtapositions. His 2019 debut Calming Signals was already full of easy-on-the-ears synth acceptance, and fraught with a narrative tension that never let things get too easy. (Tenor saxophone meets a 303? Yes, please!) Ruth’s debut for Third Man (and thus, his highest-profile album to date) goes to even greater lengths to get spiritual.
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Woolworth Theatre in Downtown Nashville Announces Opening Dates
NASHVILLE, TN – The highly-anticipated Woolworth Theatre is excited to announce the opening of its doors in downtown Nashville on September 23rd, 2022. The newly built and revitalized theatre will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, revealing that two all-star cast members will take the stage: country music star Chuck Wicks, and two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, Laura Osnes. Tickets will be available to the public for pre-sale beginning on July 28th.
Abby Performs for First Time on Broadway in Nashville
Abby's first official gig was a success!
Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. Petfinder. Nova. – Type: Alpaca. – Age: Young. – Gender: Male. – Petfinder. Milo Piggery. – Type: Pot Bellied (mixed) – Age: Adult.
