Nashville, TN

WSMV

Metro Schools welcome 80,000 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of students across the Midstate grabbed their backpacks, hopped on the bus and headed back to the school for the first time this school year on Monday morning. More than 80,000 Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class on Monday. Now district and city...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Women in Business 2022: Karen Johnson

Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I oversee the recording of all...
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville Scene

Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity

Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Mnps
Heidi Suydam

Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8th

MNPS Back to School Guide |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Metro Nashville Public Schools are back in session this week for the 2022 - 2023 school year. Metro school students in elementary, middle, and high school all start the school day before 9 AM, with high school having the earliest start time at 7:05 AM.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee

Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
SPRING HILL, TN
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
rewind943.com

Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee

There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
