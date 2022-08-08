ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

5 things to know about Forest Hills Eastern’s football team in 2022

Forest Hills Eastern’s football team qualified for the state playoffs for the second-straight season last fall. The Hawks, who finished 5-5 after losing to Unity Christian in the opening round of the postseason, will be striving to make it back to the playoffs in 2022 as well as contend for an OK Gold Conference championship. That’s what the Hawks said during their stop at the July 25 Grand Rapids Football Media Day at Comstock Park.
FOOTBALL
MLive.com

East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022

Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mac
MLive.com

New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game

LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
LAWTON, MI
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Football Starts Fall Practice Looking To Build Upon Breakout Season, Return To IHSA Playoffs

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School football team began it preparations for the 2022 season on Monday with the opening day of fall practice at the high school. The team is eager to improve on last year's 8-2 season, one of last year's surprise stories, as the Kahoks won their first six games before losing to Mt. Zion at Kahok Stadium in week seven, qualifying for the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2010, but lost in the first round of Class 7A to Geneva 28-21 at home.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy