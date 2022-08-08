COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School football team began it preparations for the 2022 season on Monday with the opening day of fall practice at the high school. The team is eager to improve on last year's 8-2 season, one of last year's surprise stories, as the Kahoks won their first six games before losing to Mt. Zion at Kahok Stadium in week seven, qualifying for the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2010, but lost in the first round of Class 7A to Geneva 28-21 at home.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO