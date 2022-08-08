Read full article on original website
5 things to know about Forest Hills Eastern’s football team in 2022
Forest Hills Eastern’s football team qualified for the state playoffs for the second-straight season last fall. The Hawks, who finished 5-5 after losing to Unity Christian in the opening round of the postseason, will be striving to make it back to the playoffs in 2022 as well as contend for an OK Gold Conference championship. That’s what the Hawks said during their stop at the July 25 Grand Rapids Football Media Day at Comstock Park.
High school sports teams across Michigan unwrap first day of fall sports practices
Monday seemed like a holiday to some. With August 8 came the first day of football practice for 496 11-man football teams and 90 8-man teams around the state, as well as more than 3,000 teams in eight other fall sports. “These guys have been so excited it’s almost like...
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022
Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
Midnight practice signals start of season for veteran Sturgis football team
STURGIS, MI – Football players across the state have spent the last few months in the weight room preparing to play under the glow of stadium lights, but most must wait until the first Friday night kickoff for that experience. Not at Sturgis, where head coach Chance Stewart continued...
New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game
LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
Collinsville Football Starts Fall Practice Looking To Build Upon Breakout Season, Return To IHSA Playoffs
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School football team began it preparations for the 2022 season on Monday with the opening day of fall practice at the high school. The team is eager to improve on last year's 8-2 season, one of last year's surprise stories, as the Kahoks won their first six games before losing to Mt. Zion at Kahok Stadium in week seven, qualifying for the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2010, but lost in the first round of Class 7A to Geneva 28-21 at home.
Towering Soccer Goalkeeper Hank Alvey Trying to Reach His College Basketball Goals
GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He might be the tallest soccer player in the state. And 6-foot-9 Hank Alvey enjoys playing goalkeeper for Illini Bluffs High School. It gives him another sport to play. “I know college coaches look for that, Alvey said. “It’s helping me not get burnt out from basketball.” Basketball is his first […]
High-profile transfer promises to bolster strong, speedy Plainwell football roster
PLAINWELL, MI – At this time last year, Evan Gerlinger was preparing to play at Michigan Stadium in a highly anticipated high school football matchup between his Saline Hornets and the Hudsonville Eagles. A year later, the talented safety is preparing for his final year of prep football, but...
HS Football Practice Kicks Off- plus Pekin Dragons football tour stop
PEORIA (25 News Now) - High school football practice starts in Illinois. We start our 34 school 25 Sports Football Tour with a preview of the Pekin Dragons.
Devastating playoff upset has Vicksburg fired up for 2022 football season
VICKSBURG, MI – Vicksburg’s 2021 high school football season can be summed up by tweaking a familiar quote from ancient Rome: “The Bulldogs won The Bone, but lost the war.”. After keeping the Swine Bone rivalry trophy in Vicksburg for the third consecutive year with a 46-27...
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Detroit Public School League?
The Detroit Public School League is never short on talent and Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit Martin Luther King continue to be among the state’s most successful programs. Of course, the two will compete for the PSL I title this year while the PSL II title will be up for grabs as well.
