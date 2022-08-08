ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Sublime Sandwiches: Take Lunch Up A Notch at These 5 Great Sandwich Shops In Metro Phoenix

There's something satisfying about the simple sandwich, like a perfectly balanced peanut butter and jelly or a classic ham and cheese. But sometimes simple just won't do. For the days when you really want to dial it up a notch and take your lunch to the next level, it's best to leave it to the pros. Valley chefs continue to push the boundaries of what belongs between bread and others focus on the vessel, creating the best buns possible.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

High-end homes dodge falling demand

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Breeze Airways joins Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup with nonstops to Charleston, Provo

PHOENIX – Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport added another low-fare airline to its roster Wednesday, with Breeze Airways offering nonstop service to South Carolina and Utah beginning in the fall. Breeze Airways has scheduled twice-a-week trips between Phoenix and Charleston, South Carolina; and Provo, Utah, the airport announced. The first...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix man after leaving unfinished work

Opendoor pays $62 million to settle allegations of misleading home sellers. Contract shows cost of busing migrants from Arizona to Washington, D.C. around $80K. According to a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC, the State of Arizona pays $82,146 per bus. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Jazz Fest set to hit High Street for 3 days in late October

PHOENIX — High Street in Phoenix will be jumping to tunes come late October, when the Arizona Jazz Festival touches down for a three-day party. Running from Oct. 21-23 at 5415 E High Street, the jazz fest is open to all ages and will feature more than 20 performing artists, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project

On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location

As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Retailers & Restaurants are Coming to Biltmore Fashion Park

Biltmore Fashion Park, the much-loved destination for high-quality retail and fine dining in Phoenix’s upscale Biltmore neighborhood, will soon welcome five new retailers and restaurants to the iconic outdoor center. Anthropologie, the full-lifestyle shopping destination, will open at the center later this year with a mostly exclusive assortment of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Try the Italian Beef Sandwich From 'The Bear' at This Downtown Phoenix Brewery

Riding on the popularity of FX's hit show The Bear, a dramedy about the cutthroat restaurant industry told through a small Chicago Italian beef joint, Huss' Downtown Phoenix Brewpub is serving its own rendition of the sandwich. The classic Chicago creation is comprised of a crusty roll stuffed with slowly-braised...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 08-09-22

1. Newmark announced the $93.5M sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix. Newmark’s Brad Goff, Brett Polachek and Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 2. Decron Properties has purchased The Wyatt, a 216-unit multifamily development...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Home warranty questioned after air-conditioning goes out and no help

PHOENIX — It's the heat of the summer and the time of year when we usually start hearing about home warranty issues. Air-conditioning systems break down and homeowners desperately need repairs they can't get through their warranty companies. Betty has a warranty with American Home Shield. When her A/C...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry

“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
GLENDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Build Your Own Camper Van

Are you someone who wants to live a completely unplugged life? Who wants to travel and have a front-row seat to the most beautiful parts of the country? Here, Mikey Rudman, the founder of Phoenix-based Tommy Camper Vans, discusses how the one-stop shop takes you on a journey of building your own custom camper van.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gilbert to upgrade Water Tower Plaza, seeks public feedback

PHOENIX — Gilbert plans to make infrastructure and design improvements to its Heritage District, including updates for Water Tower Plaza. The city announced that maintenance is required on the plaza, which was built in 2007, opened in 2008 and needs “significant upgrades” to the underground infrastructure, according to a Gilbert Town Council press release.
GILBERT, AZ

