Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina Andras
Related
Phoenix New Times
Sublime Sandwiches: Take Lunch Up A Notch at These 5 Great Sandwich Shops In Metro Phoenix
There's something satisfying about the simple sandwich, like a perfectly balanced peanut butter and jelly or a classic ham and cheese. But sometimes simple just won't do. For the days when you really want to dial it up a notch and take your lunch to the next level, it's best to leave it to the pros. Valley chefs continue to push the boundaries of what belongs between bread and others focus on the vessel, creating the best buns possible.
scottsdale.org
High-end homes dodge falling demand
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
KTAR.com
Breeze Airways joins Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup with nonstops to Charleston, Provo
PHOENIX – Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport added another low-fare airline to its roster Wednesday, with Breeze Airways offering nonstop service to South Carolina and Utah beginning in the fall. Breeze Airways has scheduled twice-a-week trips between Phoenix and Charleston, South Carolina; and Provo, Utah, the airport announced. The first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix man after leaving unfinished work
Opendoor pays $62 million to settle allegations of misleading home sellers. Contract shows cost of busing migrants from Arizona to Washington, D.C. around $80K. According to a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC, the State of Arizona pays $82,146 per bus. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after...
KTAR.com
Arizona Jazz Fest set to hit High Street for 3 days in late October
PHOENIX — High Street in Phoenix will be jumping to tunes come late October, when the Arizona Jazz Festival touches down for a three-day party. Running from Oct. 21-23 at 5415 E High Street, the jazz fest is open to all ages and will feature more than 20 performing artists, according to a press release.
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
azbex.com
Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location
As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Retailers & Restaurants are Coming to Biltmore Fashion Park
Biltmore Fashion Park, the much-loved destination for high-quality retail and fine dining in Phoenix’s upscale Biltmore neighborhood, will soon welcome five new retailers and restaurants to the iconic outdoor center. Anthropologie, the full-lifestyle shopping destination, will open at the center later this year with a mostly exclusive assortment of...
First look at O.H.S.O. Brewery's 'The Park' in Gilbert
O.H.S.O. Brewery announces opening date for 'The Park' in Gilbert. The expansion of the brewery for now will include a designated dog park, an arcade, a VIP Cabana, and more.
Phoenix New Times
Try the Italian Beef Sandwich From 'The Bear' at This Downtown Phoenix Brewery
Riding on the popularity of FX's hit show The Bear, a dramedy about the cutthroat restaurant industry told through a small Chicago Italian beef joint, Huss' Downtown Phoenix Brewpub is serving its own rendition of the sandwich. The classic Chicago creation is comprised of a crusty roll stuffed with slowly-braised...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
With more rain headed to metro Phoenix, flood watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon
PHOENIX – With heavy rains expected to fall on Tuesday and into Wednesday, weather forecasters have issued a flood watch around metro Phoenix. The flood watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. The chance of rain during the afternoon commute...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 08-09-22
1. Newmark announced the $93.5M sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix. Newmark’s Brad Goff, Brett Polachek and Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 2. Decron Properties has purchased The Wyatt, a 216-unit multifamily development...
Valley woman scuba dives to find items lost in the Salt River, reunites them with owners
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Walking down to Sheep Crossing on the Salt River, Connie Wickstrom and her crew are carrying a lot. Between the kayaks, paddleboards, coolers, and scuba gear, it's easy to tell they're in for quite the trip. Wickstrom and Sea 2 Sea divemaster Joe Sheehan, gear...
ABC 15 News
Home warranty questioned after air-conditioning goes out and no help
PHOENIX — It's the heat of the summer and the time of year when we usually start hearing about home warranty issues. Air-conditioning systems break down and homeowners desperately need repairs they can't get through their warranty companies. Betty has a warranty with American Home Shield. When her A/C...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
azbigmedia.com
Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry
“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
fabulousarizona.com
Build Your Own Camper Van
Are you someone who wants to live a completely unplugged life? Who wants to travel and have a front-row seat to the most beautiful parts of the country? Here, Mikey Rudman, the founder of Phoenix-based Tommy Camper Vans, discusses how the one-stop shop takes you on a journey of building your own custom camper van.
KTAR.com
Gilbert to upgrade Water Tower Plaza, seeks public feedback
PHOENIX — Gilbert plans to make infrastructure and design improvements to its Heritage District, including updates for Water Tower Plaza. The city announced that maintenance is required on the plaza, which was built in 2007, opened in 2008 and needs “significant upgrades” to the underground infrastructure, according to a Gilbert Town Council press release.
Comments / 0