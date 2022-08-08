ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

disgusted american
2d ago

he should not go to jail he was protecting his property.wtf is wrong in this world anymore. make the criminal into the victim . Shane

2d ago

The mother should have taught her son the few possibilities that could happen if you break into a private property

Randy Goddard
2d ago

you break in someone's house you just might be killed and so be it stay out of others house's and you won't be killed but to put a person in jail for protecting their own property is wrong

