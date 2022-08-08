ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Murder arrest made in ‘unprovoked’ attack at House of Mercy in Rochester

By Hailie Higgins, Jatyra Marsh
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an attack at a homeless shelter Sunday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Authorities say this is the city’s 45th homicide this calendar year.

Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. they responded to multiple calls about a stabbing at the House of Mercy . When officers arrived, they say they were “confronted with a chaotic scene.”

They say they found 68-year-old Michael Nairy “clearly deceased” from multiple stab wounds. Another man in his 20s was also stabbed and was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Injuries.

According to officials, 40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III was taken into custody without incident.

Police allege he was unprovoked, and used a large sheath-type knife to attack both victims while they were lying in their beds.

Both victims and the suspect are residents of the House of Mercy.

Although the crime scene is still active, officials say there is currently no danger to any of the other House of Mercy residents or to the public.

The shelter is currently working to rehouse 79 people displaced by the incident.

According to a representative from the City of Rochester, Monroe County administrators will take the lead in rolling out the temporary rehousing for those displaced.

“Of course the city is supporting their efforts, but the County has the big picture,” Director of City Communications Barbara Pierce said.

Jeanpierre was charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning.

Full Statement from House of Mercy

The House of Mercy family and community is mourning the death of a 68-year-old guest after a late-night assault that occurred in the evening of August 7 at House of Mercy. Also, a 20-year-old House of Mercy guest was hospitalized after non-life-threatening wounds. Names will not be released at this time as House of Mercy aims to reach out to the family members of the deceased. There is no danger to current guests or House of Mercy staff at this time, as the accused perpetrator is in custody. House of Mercy will close until further notice in cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Our shelter is working with state and local officials to conduct a security review and support us through this traumatic event. As we reach our consensus about the duration of our closing, we will update the community as needed.

House of Mercy is committed to providing a safe space for the homeless. We understand that there are safety concerns entailed with working with these vulnerable populations and individuals with behavioral health challenges. Safety is always our number one priority, and we do everything within our power to prevent situations like this. While we manage this tragic situation, we are grateful for the support of the county and city officials who are in the process of helping us temporarily relocate our guests. Crisis and trauma counseling for our staff is available through CCS and the United Way. Please contact Jaime Saunders at jaime.saunders@unitedwayrocflx.org to engage. House of Mercy, the largest homeless shelter in Upstate NY, has a 76-bed capacity. In addition to shelter, The House provides food, clothing, home furnishings, and drop in social service assistance. Services and support are extended to as many as 4,000 Rochester citizens per month. To learn more, visit www.houseofmercyrochester.org.

