Polio virus detected in Rockland and Orange counties wastewater
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has identified the polio virus in wastewater samples collected in June and July from two geographically different locations in Orange County and in July samples from Rockland County. This report follows the news of a Rockland County resident contracting polio last month...
ULSTER COUNTY UNITED WAY’S NEW APPOINTMENTS
Su Marcy has been promoted to president and CEO of United Way of Ulster County (UWUC) after nearly two decades serving the nonprofit as vice president since 2004. For the past 18 years, Marcy has overseen the agency’s fundraising and event planning, as well as program allocations and reviews for funded agencies. She has served…
Storm King Art Center to undergo $45M upgrade
The Storm King Art Center in New Windsor will undergo a $45 million transformative renovation this autumn. According to a report in The Art Newspaper, the 500-acre sculpture park upstate New York is seeking to update its visitor experience – 222,000 people visited last year – and environmental biodiversity. Several prominent architecture and landscape design firms will be involved in the project, including the Dublin-based firm Heneghan Peng Architects, the New York-based WXY Architecture and Urban Design, and the landscape architecture firm Reed Hilderbrand, which is based in New Haven and in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Former insurance building conversion starts coming online
The first phase of a project by The Center for Discovery to transform a building that formerly was the headquarters of Frontier Insurance in Rock Hill in Sullivan County into a state-of-the-art behavioral and health care facility has been completed. Empire State Development, which has been involved in helping finance the project, made the completion announcement.
EDITOR’S LETTER
Our August issue finds WAG morphing — and moving. Beginning in September, WAG will become integrated into the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals. Now instead of waiting every month for WAG, you’ll have new features about businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs weekly, as well as a complement of columns on home, travel, food and wellness.
A biz about more than the bottom line
Elena Rivera-Cheek recalls starting Copy & Art in the basement of a small house in the historic Battle Hill section of White Plains – site of the Battle of White Plains during the American Revolution (Oct. 28, 1776). Eleven years later, it has become a top advertising agency in...
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains unveils renovated course
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains recently completed a $3.5 million golf course renovation by architect Rees Jones. The 109-year-old club also finished $1 million pool renovation focused on providing a resort-style setting for members to “vacation at the club.” . Golf course renovations, which began in...
Legal Notices August 8, 2022
The Business Journals offer the only comprehensive source of legal notices for Westchester County. Download the files below to access this week’s new legal notices Legal Notices August 8, 2022…. This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please Sign in / Join to view this content. Become a...
Four local land trusts receive Nature Conservancy grants
Four Hudson Valley properties were among the 13 land trusts to receive funding in The Nature Conservancy in New York’s 2022 Resilient and Connected Network Grant Program. Now in its second year, the program awarded a total of $325,000 to promote conservation efforts. Each land trust received a $25,000 grant to fund their ecological protection efforts.
Finance 101 for small businesses and entrepreneurs
SUNY Westchester Community College and Wells Fargo have just launched a new program that offers free financial awareness and literacy education training to small business owners and entrepreneurs who are seeking to be approved for business loans from local Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The 20-hour classroom program, which is...
Super Mario: Wall Street wizard Gabelli on today’s economy
In April, Mario J. Gabelli received a Horatio Alger Award – presented by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc., an educational nonprofit, to salute leaders who have overcome adversity in achieving professional and personal success. As the chairman and CEO of Rye-headquartered GAMCO Investors Inc. (formerly Gabelli...
Haub Law Kicks Off Its Sustainable Business Law Hub With Networking Event
The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University is inviting members of the local business and legal communities to join us for the kick-off of the Sustainable Business Law Hub, a network of business, environmental, and legal professionals dedicated to advancing sustainable business practices in Westchester County and beyond.
Walden equestrian and rescue center in rape case files for bankruptcy
An Orange County equestrian center that also shelters neglected and abused animals has filed for bankruptcy protection, in part because of a lawsuit that claims an 11-year-old girl was repeatedly raped at the farm. Helen Marie Simonsen Inc. petitioned U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains for Chapter 11 reorganization on...
Tarrytown’s Visiox Pharma closes $7M in seed round financing
Visiox Pharma LLC, a Tarrytown-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic drugs, has announced the closing of a $7 million seed round of financing. According to the company, the raise was funded by the Founding Partners and “an exclusive group of ophthalmic industry leaders.” The proceeds...
California wellness brand The Ranch to open Tuxedo Park location
The Ranch, a California-based luxury health and wellness brand featuring results-oriented fitness programs, announced plans to open its first East Coast destination near Tuxedo Park. The Ranch Hudson Valley will be based at a 200-acre lakefront property featuring a historic 40,000-square-foot estate built in 1902 by J.P. Morgan for his...
Staging a home to get the most out of it
Casually elegant in a white summer dress with a rope belt, rope handbag and espadrilles, Anna Nowak, the Ridgefield-based interior designer and home stager, seems as effortlessly put together as one of her stunning interiors. Raised in Fairfield County, Nowak cannot remember a time when she was not interested in...
Woodstock turns 53
This month marks 53 years since a half-million people descended upon Bethel, New York, for the 1969 Woodstock festival. While the grounds look a little different, the energy and enthusiasm remains at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – the original site of Woodstock – with anniversary weekend set to capture the spirit of the iconic festival. This year, Santana, Earth Wind and Fire, Brandi Carlile and Phil Lesh & The Midnight Ramble Band will take the stage in celebration of Woodstock turning the big 53 (Aug.19 through 21).
New VP of commercial lending at Savings Bank of Danbury
The Savings Bank of Danbury has named Brian R. Falkowski as vice president of commercial lending. In his new job, Falkowski will focus on building commercial business banking in the Fairfield County and Westchester markets. Prior to joining Savings Bank of Danbury, Falkowski was senior vice president of lending at Renovo Financial LLC. Earlier in his career, he held vice president positions at Webster Bank, First Niagara Bank and HSBC.
IBM: ‘We’re continuing to hire’
While many technology companies have been announcing layoffs in the midst of the fraying economy, Armonk-headquartered IBM has no plans to cut its workforce. In an interview with the trade journal Human Resources Director, Obed Louissaint, senior vice president of transformation and culture at IBM, said the company has no plans for terminating employees or enacting hiring freezes.
