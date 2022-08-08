ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

ULSTER COUNTY UNITED WAY’S NEW APPOINTMENTS

Su Marcy has been promoted to president and CEO of United Way of Ulster County (UWUC) after nearly two decades serving the nonprofit as vice president since 2004. For the past 18 years, Marcy has overseen the agency’s fundraising and event planning, as well as program allocations and reviews for funded agencies. She has served…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Storm King Art Center to undergo $45M upgrade

The Storm King Art Center in New Windsor will undergo a $45 million transformative renovation this autumn. According to a report in The Art Newspaper, the 500-acre sculpture park upstate New York is seeking to update its visitor experience – 222,000 people visited last year – and environmental biodiversity. Several prominent architecture and landscape design firms will be involved in the project, including the Dublin-based firm Heneghan Peng Architects, the New York-based WXY Architecture and Urban Design, and the landscape architecture firm Reed Hilderbrand, which is based in New Haven and in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
WestfairOnline

Former insurance building conversion starts coming online

The first phase of a project by The Center for Discovery to transform a building that formerly was the headquarters of Frontier Insurance in Rock Hill in Sullivan County into a state-of-the-art behavioral and health care facility has been completed. Empire State Development, which has been involved in helping finance the project, made the completion announcement.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Ulster County, NY
Health
County
Ulster County, NY
WestfairOnline

EDITOR’S LETTER

Our August issue finds WAG morphing — and moving. Beginning in September, WAG will become integrated into the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals. Now instead of waiting every month for WAG, you’ll have new features about businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs weekly, as well as a complement of columns on home, travel, food and wellness.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

A biz about more than the bottom line

Elena Rivera-Cheek recalls starting Copy & Art in the basement of a small house in the historic Battle Hill section of White Plains – site of the Battle of White Plains during the American Revolution (Oct. 28, 1776). Eleven years later, it has become a top advertising agency in...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Legal Notices August 8, 2022

The Business Journals offer the only comprehensive source of legal notices for Westchester County. Download the files below to access this week’s new legal notices Legal Notices August 8, 2022…. This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please Sign in / Join to view this content. Become a...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health
WestfairOnline

Four local land trusts receive Nature Conservancy grants

Four Hudson Valley properties were among the 13 land trusts to receive funding in The Nature Conservancy in New York’s 2022 Resilient and Connected Network Grant Program. Now in its second year, the program awarded a total of $325,000 to promote conservation efforts. Each land trust received a $25,000 grant to fund their ecological protection efforts.
BEDFORD HILLS, NY
WestfairOnline

Finance 101 for small businesses and entrepreneurs

SUNY Westchester Community College and Wells Fargo have just launched a new program that offers free financial awareness and literacy education training to small business owners and entrepreneurs who are seeking to be approved for business loans from local Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The 20-hour classroom program, which is...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

Super Mario: Wall Street wizard Gabelli on today’s economy

In April, Mario J. Gabelli received a Horatio Alger Award – presented by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc., an educational nonprofit, to salute leaders who have overcome adversity in achieving professional and personal success. As the chairman and CEO of Rye-headquartered GAMCO Investors Inc. (formerly Gabelli...
RYE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WestfairOnline

Tarrytown’s Visiox Pharma closes $7M in seed round financing

Visiox Pharma LLC, a Tarrytown-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic drugs, has announced the closing of a $7 million seed round of financing. According to the company, the raise was funded by the Founding Partners and “an exclusive group of ophthalmic industry leaders.” The proceeds...
TARRYTOWN, NY
WestfairOnline

Staging a home to get the most out of it

Casually elegant in a white summer dress with a rope belt, rope handbag and espadrilles, Anna Nowak, the Ridgefield-based interior designer and home stager, seems as effortlessly put together as one of her stunning interiors. Raised in Fairfield County, Nowak cannot remember a time when she was not interested in...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WestfairOnline

Woodstock turns 53

This month marks 53 years since a half-million people descended upon Bethel, New York, for the 1969 Woodstock festival. While the grounds look a little different, the energy and enthusiasm remains at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – the original site of Woodstock – with anniversary weekend set to capture the spirit of the iconic festival. This year, Santana, Earth Wind and Fire, Brandi Carlile and Phil Lesh & The Midnight Ramble Band will take the stage in celebration of Woodstock turning the big 53 (Aug.19 through 21).
BETHEL, NY
WestfairOnline

New VP of commercial lending at Savings Bank of Danbury

The Savings Bank of Danbury has named Brian R. Falkowski as vice president of commercial lending. In his new job, Falkowski will focus on building commercial business banking in the Fairfield County and Westchester markets. Prior to joining Savings Bank of Danbury, Falkowski was senior vice president of lending at Renovo Financial LLC. Earlier in his career, he held vice president positions at Webster Bank, First Niagara Bank and HSBC.
DANBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

IBM: ‘We’re continuing to hire’

While many technology companies have been announcing layoffs in the midst of the fraying economy, Armonk-headquartered IBM has no plans to cut its workforce. In an interview with the trade journal Human Resources Director, Obed Louissaint, senior vice president of transformation and culture at IBM, said the company has no plans for terminating employees or enacting hiring freezes.
ARMONK, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy