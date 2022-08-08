Read full article on original website
kksa-am.com
AEP Texas Grants $23,000 to Hispanic Museum
A check was presented this afternoon to organizers of the. developing San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum. AEP. Texas External Affairs Manager for San Angelo Blake Bouchard. presented a check for 23 thousand dollars. He says the AEP. Foundation felt that the funds would be a good fit:. SB. The funds...
kksa-am.com
Water Bill Online Payments To Be Offline
City of San Angelo Water bill payment services online and over. the phone will be down temporarily this weekend for maintenance. The services will be inactive from 6 p.m. Friday to the evening of. Saturday. All forms of payment will be accepted throughout the. week, online, by mail, at the...
kksa-am.com
City Budget Workshop Meeting Planned Aug. 11
The San Angelo City Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for. a General Fund Budget Workshop meeting. They will gather. at the McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed LIVE. to the City’s YouTube channel and SATV, Suddenlink...
kksa-am.com
Delay for School Buses at Start of School
A shortage of bus drivers at the San Angelo School District has. officials temporarily delaying the start of bus routes for the. upcoming fall semester. The SAISD will be delaying the bus. transportation for the morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off of high school students, in grades 9-12, at Central High,...
kksa-am.com
Texas Tech Regents To Meet on the ASU Campus
The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents will meet. Thursday and Friday in San Angelo on the campus of Angelo State. University. The meeting will take place in the C.J. Davidson. Conference Center in the Houston Harte University Center. This. marks the fourth time a regularly scheduled Board of...
kksa-am.com
Leadership Transition at the SAMFA
Tom Gregg the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the San Angelo. Museum of Fine Arts announced today that SAMFA’S founding. Director Howard Taylor will step down from his current position. as President and CEO as of January 1, 2023. Taylor has been the. leader of the museum...
kksa-am.com
ASU Honors Program Gets Win
Angelo State University’s Honors Program has been selected. to receive the 2022 Community Engagement Award from the. National Collegiate Honors Council and will be honored at the. annual NCHC Conference in Dallas in November. The Award. was created to recognize student excellence outside the classroom. and to showcase how...
kksa-am.com
SBDC Free Training Session
The ASU Small Business Development Center is partnering with. the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, the Business Factory, and. Downtown San Angelo Inc. to co-host the virtual training event. “Business Brown Bag: Website Marketing” on Tuesday, August 16th. from noon to 1 PM at no cost. The title of...
