ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead

The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
State
Ohio State
Adams County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Adams County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, OH
City
Georgetown, OH
City
Winchester, OH
Fox 19

Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say. Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4. Police say Moore’s body...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on interstate in Norwood after a crash

NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Norwood due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Rookwood Commons, under the overpass for Smith Road/Edmondson Road.
NORWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Traffic Accident
Fox 19

Victim identified in Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked in Sharonville on I-275 due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line at 2:12 p.m. just east of the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-275 in Wilder causing delays

WILDER, Ky. — A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder, Kentucky is seeing delays from a crash, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the KY-9 exit at 6:02 p.m. Delays are expected...
WILDER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy