Fox 19
Woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
linknky.com
Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead
The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run
Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
WLWT 5
New information released in last month's medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New information has been released about a medical helicopter crash that happened in Butler County last month. The medical helicopter was responding to a fatal crash when it hit some wires and crashed near the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report...
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
Fox 19
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say. Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4. Police say Moore’s body...
19-year-old dead after ATV crash in Adams Co.; Troopers investigating
ADAMS COUNTY — One man died after an ATV crash in Adams County Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations showed troopers a 2005 Honda TRX400EX ATV driven by Montgomery K. Myers, 19, of Winchester, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. Myers drove off the right side of the roadway and hit...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on interstate in Norwood after a crash
NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Norwood due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Rookwood Commons, under the overpass for Smith Road/Edmondson Road.
Fox 19
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
1 killed after motorized bicycle crash in Middletown; Suspect arrested after fleeing scene
MIDDLETOWN — One man died after a motorized bicycle crash in Middletown Monday night. Troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown around 9:02 p.m. Preliminary investigations showed troopers that Donald Williams, 62, of Miamisburg, was going...
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
spectrumnews1.com
After reaching agreement on pay stipend, Campbell Co. bus drivers hit the road for first day of school
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Parents in one northern Kentucky school district no longer need to worry about whether bus drivers will show up to pick their kids up Wednesday morning for the first day of school. After threatening to strike because of pay concerns, bus drivers in Campbell County came...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked in Sharonville on I-275 due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line at 2:12 p.m. just east of the...
Police identify man found dead on side of I-71/75
I-71/I-75 Northbound was closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-275 in Wilder causing delays
WILDER, Ky. — A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder, Kentucky is seeing delays from a crash, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the KY-9 exit at 6:02 p.m. Delays are expected...
Clinton County polluter, called ‘environmental terrorist,’ is sentenced to prison
COLUMBUS — A Clinton County man called an “environmental terrorist” by a judge is on his way to prison for illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood, plastic and other solid wastes. >> Monkeypox: Butler County reports its first case, the second in Miami Valley region. Jason...
Cincinnati police investigate shooting outside Westwood retirement facility
Investigators said they were called to the senior care center on Harrison Avenue for the report of a man trespassing in the lobby.
WLWT 5
Man hospitalized after being found shot in senior care facility parking lot
CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the hospital after being found shot in the parking lot of a senior care facility. Officials say the man, who is not a resident of the Judson Care Center, was found and discovered by District 3 police around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
