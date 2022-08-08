Read full article on original website
5 things to know about Forest Hills Eastern’s football team in 2022
Forest Hills Eastern’s football team qualified for the state playoffs for the second-straight season last fall. The Hawks, who finished 5-5 after losing to Unity Christian in the opening round of the postseason, will be striving to make it back to the playoffs in 2022 as well as contend for an OK Gold Conference championship. That’s what the Hawks said during their stop at the July 25 Grand Rapids Football Media Day at Comstock Park.
High school sports teams across Michigan unwrap first day of fall sports practices
Monday seemed like a holiday to some. With August 8 came the first day of football practice for 496 11-man football teams and 90 8-man teams around the state, as well as more than 3,000 teams in eight other fall sports. “These guys have been so excited it’s almost like...
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022
Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule
LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
No. 15 Bishop Amat brings back 15 starters including senior wide receiver Delano Franklin
Franklin has received 19 scholarship offers from colleges across the country.
New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game
LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
Midnight practice signals start of season for veteran Sturgis football team
STURGIS, MI – Football players across the state have spent the last few months in the weight room preparing to play under the glow of stadium lights, but most must wait until the first Friday night kickoff for that experience. Not at Sturgis, where head coach Chance Stewart continued...
St. John’s University Make Improvements to Several Athletic Fields
COLLEGEVILLE -- Several athletic fields at St. John's University got some upgrades this summer. The turf at Clemens Stadium was replaced, as was the flooring inside the Donald McNeely Spectrum field house. St. John's Athletic Director Bob Alpers says with the use each facility gets on a yearly basis, it...
High-profile transfer promises to bolster strong, speedy Plainwell football roster
PLAINWELL, MI – At this time last year, Evan Gerlinger was preparing to play at Michigan Stadium in a highly anticipated high school football matchup between his Saline Hornets and the Hudsonville Eagles. A year later, the talented safety is preparing for his final year of prep football, but...
Marcos de Niza all-everything athlete Jamaal Young ready to break out big in 2022 football season
Jamaal Young II is the captain of the basketball and track and field teams, and was named captain of this year's football team at Tempe Marcos de Niza. But he feels he has yet to show what he can do as a slot receiver and kick returner. Now is his time, heading into the 2022 Arizona high school football season, hoping to become the breakout player of the year.
Princeton-Rockridge Football Game Moves Back to Friday August 26th
The Princeton-Rockridge football game set for Week 1 has been moved back to a Friday night. The two teams had originally agreed to play on Thursday August 25th because of an official shortage, but since then officials have become available and both teams agreed to moving the game to Friday, August 26th at Rockridge High School.
Vote now on who you think will win Jackson-area football conference crowns
As we ramp up to high school football season, you can cast your vote on who will win conference titles in the Jackson area. Here are the links to polls on which team you think will come out on top in each conference. If the links are not showing up,...
Kirtland Central soccer teams face different challenges in upcoming seasons
KIRTLAND − The Kirtland Central High School soccer teams will each be looking to some familiar faces in order to get back into the state tournament this fall. But both teams will also be facing their own set of challenges, not the least of which is a highly competitive district schedule.
