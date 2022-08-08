ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

MLive.com

5 things to know about Forest Hills Eastern's football team in 2022

Forest Hills Eastern’s football team qualified for the state playoffs for the second-straight season last fall. The Hawks, who finished 5-5 after losing to Unity Christian in the opening round of the postseason, will be striving to make it back to the playoffs in 2022 as well as contend for an OK Gold Conference championship. That’s what the Hawks said during their stop at the July 25 Grand Rapids Football Media Day at Comstock Park.
MLive.com

East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022

Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule

LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
LOWELL, MI
MLive.com

New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game

LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
LAWTON, MI
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Marcos de Niza all-everything athlete Jamaal Young ready to break out big in 2022 football season

Jamaal Young II is the captain of the basketball and track and field teams, and was named captain of this year's football team at Tempe Marcos de Niza. But he feels he has yet to show what he can do as a slot receiver and kick returner. Now is his time, heading into the 2022 Arizona high school football season, hoping to become the breakout player of the year.
TEMPE, AZ
nrgmediadixon.com

Princeton-Rockridge Football Game Moves Back to Friday August 26th

The Princeton-Rockridge football game set for Week 1 has been moved back to a Friday night. The two teams had originally agreed to play on Thursday August 25th because of an official shortage, but since then officials have become available and both teams agreed to moving the game to Friday, August 26th at Rockridge High School.
PRINCETON, IL

