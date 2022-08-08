ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, MA

What's Up in Millbury and Sutton, week of Aug. 11-17

Small Business Recovery Grants: Applications are now available for the town's Small Business Recovery Grant program. Details on eligibility, restrictions, etc. may be found via https://www.millburyma.gov/home/news/small-business-recovery-grant-application-available-now Recycling Stickers: Stickers for the Recycling Center are now on sale...
Marlborough's SJL Ride continues fundraising for scholarships

MARLBOROUGH – Over 250 motorcyclists endured humidity Aug. 6 to participate in the ninth Shawna Jean Larassa (SJL) Memorial Ride. Beginning and ending at the Marlborough Moose Family Center 1129, the ride is a fundraiser for the SJL Memorial Scholarship Fund. George Larassa established the fund in memory of...
Programs with the Millbury Senior Center: Exercise classes available

Every Monday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. If you need help or have questions on how to use your devices, call the center to RSVP at 508-865-9154. Herbert Berg Florist. Third Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. Take...
By the side of the highway: Former home of Mount Carmel Church busy again

WORCESTER — The spot that was home to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for nine decades is being reworked into a 370-unit apartment complex. The site has been busy in recent weeks, with wrecking crews clearing away the brick community center and a large crane lifting sections of a parking garage into place. Travelers on adjacent Interstate 290 have been able to watch the progress.
Programs with the Millbury Library: Tweens & Teens Coding Club

Some programs require registration. To register, call us at 508-865-1181. CONTACT: Theresa Boulrice, 508-865-1181, tboulrice@cwmars.org. From Templeton Family Organics. For the next five weeks, come into the library and watch our visiting eggs in their incubator hatch. CONTACT: Theresa Boulrice, tboulrice@cwmars.org, 508-865-1181.
Arrests/Police Log, Aug. 9 edition

10:27 p.m. On Fruit Street, Officers Cody Normandin and Tyler Staback and Sergeant Arthur Schofield arrested Elijah E. Armstrong, 29, of 68 Hamilton Street, Worcester on a warrant charge. POLICE LOG. August 2. 12:08 a.m. Officer Basit Dennis made checks of South Street businesses. 8:22 a.m. A caller reported two...
Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway

WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down. 
Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was "scammed into depositing $900 into...
Medway PE Teacher, Coach Needs Help Rebounding From Medical Emergency

One day Dave Murphy was doing what he loves most: teaching students about physical education at Medway High School and coaching basketball. The next, he was admitted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a "major medical emergency," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. Now the community is trying to get Murphy out of the hospital and back on the court.
NH Governor, AG Stand by Reactions to Motorcycle Crash Verdict

Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours...
'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet

WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year 'Lucky for Life' prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
Avoid Main Street this week as road milling gets underway

Main Street is going to get a little bit more difficult to navigate this week as the next phase of the Route 122A Transportation Improvement Project begins. Stretching from the Sutton Town Line to Providence Road, the two mile project consists of new sidewalks with improved handicap accessibility, new and reset granite curbing and a reconstructed/resurfaced roadway with bicycle accommodating shoulders.
Why did this highway sign fall down in Worcester?

WORCESTER - MassDOT is still trying to figure out why a highway sign fell down onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning.It happened at about 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, just before Exit 1. Luckily, no one was hurt and no cars were damaged.The sign structure is about 24 years old and went up in 1999 as part of a sign replacement project."MassDOT is performing a root cause analysis and will be reviewing prior structural inspection reports as part of this process," MassDOT said. "If it is determined that the sign fell due to a structural failure all signs constructed during the same period in the corridor will be reviewed."The agency also said most sign structures on state highways are less than 25 years old, and the one that fell was due to be replaced in a project that's scheduled to go up for bid later this year. About 50 overhead sign structures on I-190 will be replaced as part of the project. 
Views: Grist for the Mills -- I might be wrong

I started writing this column nearly four years ago next month. I do a lot to try and balance, to borrow a term from Joe Coggans, “the light side” with the more serious topics. I don’t always hit the mark, though, and I don’t always get it right.
