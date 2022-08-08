Read full article on original website
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone
The former Michigan standout is now a rookie in Detroit and is winning over everyone with every passing moment of training camp.
MLive.com
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Detroit Public School League?
The Detroit Public School League is never short on talent and Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit Martin Luther King continue to be among the state’s most successful programs. Of course, the two will compete for the PSL I title this year while the PSL II title will be up for grabs as well.
MLive.com
Top recruits: Southfield A&T’s Aaron Bradley hopeful camp trips will give him a boost
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Today provides a look into Southfield A & T left tackle Aaron Bradley, a recruit who has been making the rounds in camps throughout the summer in hopes of having a chance to challenge himself against elite competition.
MLive.com
Ottawa Hills strives for continued improvement behind young offensive line
Ottawa Hills won two games a year ago, and that was the most wins the Bengals have had in a season since 2015. What is especially encouraging for the 2022 season is that Ottawa started four freshmen on its offensive line in 2021. Those Bengals are now back with a year of experience and hungry for more improvement.
MLive.com
Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
New head coach brings new mindset to Ann Arbor Skyline football team
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Tuesday, Aug. 9, MLive is highlighting Ann Arbor Skyline. --
MLive.com
Michigan champion hits end of the line at Little League Great Lakes Regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They took their community on a whirlwind journey of baseball hoopla. But now their travels are done. The Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars bowed out of the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional with an 8-6 loss to Ohio state champion Hamilton West Side, finishing three wins shy of their World Series dreams.
Longtime Huron basketball coach Waleed Samaha steps down for new position
ANN ARBOR – One of the Ann Arbor area’s most successful coaches is retiring from his position to start a new journey. Longtime Ann Arbor Huron boys basketball coach Waleed Samaha announced his retirement from his role as the leader of the River Rats’ program on Aug. 3, and announced he was taking the same position for the new LEAD Prep Academy on Aug. 5.
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Gender labels should be removed from youth soccer leagues, Ann Arbor parents say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Kathleen Davis was surprised and disappointed to learn Ann Arbor Public Schools Rec & Ed department segregated teams by gender for children in grades K-5 when she signed her child up to play youth soccer last fall. Davis’ kindergartener, who identifies as non-binary, had been welcomed...
Wayne County woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions during jackpot hysteria
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman didn’t win the prize she was hoping for, but she was still thrilled when she realized she’d won a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Nikki Lawson, 39, of Harper Woods, says she purchased her ticket online, thanks to the hype surrounding the $1.29 billion drawing on July 29.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
HometownLife.com
Manager races over fast food finish line after 47-year career with McDonald's
Cheeseburgers cost a quarter, the Egg McMuffin was a brand-new menu item and Happy Meals were still four years from introduction when Yolanda Sabatini donned her first McDonald’s uniform in 1975. Back then, she had no idea she would spend her whole career with McDonald’s – and no idea...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
