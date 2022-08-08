ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
The Independent

Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought

More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam

A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Newsweek

Lake Mead Drought Shown In Dramatic New NASA Images

NASA pictures of Lake Mead taken from space show the dramatic drop in water levels since 2000. The photographs, taken by geographical monitoring satellites Landsat 7 and Landsat 8, show how far the shoreline of Lake Mead has crept inwards over the past two decades, with large portions of the lake's northern section having completely dried up.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Daily Montanan

Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming

A federal judge in Montana has halted two large coal mining projects in Wyoming and Montana for the second time after he ruled the Bureau of Land Management has continued to disregard environmental impacts and ignored presenting Congressionally required alternatives. The ruling could affect access to as many as 6 billion tons of coal that […] The post Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

