Lake Mead Water Level Falls to 1,040ft, Dead-Pool Level Inches Closer
The lake's levels have been rapidly decreasing over the past two years, hurtling towards dead-pool level.
Lake Mead Nearing Dead Pool Status, Water Level Dramatically Drops by 27% Due To Drought
Lake Mead's water level has dropped to 1,040 feet, bringing it even closer to the dead-pool threshold. Because of the continuous drought in the western United States, Lake Mead, a reservoir built by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, has been draining up. It runs across Nevada and Arizona.
Gov't Inaction Could Wipe Out A Defining Feature Of The Grand Canyon, Environmentalists Say
“The time has long since passed to have real meaningful leadership in this aridification megadrought."
Hoover Dam, a Feat of Engineering—Lake Mead Reaching Dead Pool Catastrophic
If Lake Mead reached dead pool it could be a catastrophe. Newsweek spoke to an expert about why the reservoir's history and why it was constructed.
Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years
Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam
A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water levels shrink
Various grim discoveries have been made at the drought-stricken Nevada reservoir, including a body in a barrel
Lake Mead Drought Shown In Dramatic New NASA Images
NASA pictures of Lake Mead taken from space show the dramatic drop in water levels since 2000. The photographs, taken by geographical monitoring satellites Landsat 7 and Landsat 8, show how far the shoreline of Lake Mead has crept inwards over the past two decades, with large portions of the lake's northern section having completely dried up.
Fourth Body Found in a Matter of Months at Lake Mead as Water Levels Maintain Historic Decline Amid Climate Change and Drought
For the fourth time in four months, human remains have been discovered amidst the fast-receding waters of one of the nation’s once-great, but still crucially important, reservoirs. According to the National Park Service, human skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area during...
