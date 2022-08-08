Read full article on original website
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
NewsTimes
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Eyewitness News
Dad delivers twins with help of Naugatuck EMS and police
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday. Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services said EMS and police were dispatched to a home for the delivery of twins. While crews were on the way, dispatchers with the Northwest Connecticut Public Safety...
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Register Citizen
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?
OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Register Citizen
This is Connecticut's favorite snack, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's favorite snack is...actually a beverage, according to Food & Wine. The magazine, which recently rounded up the best regional bites in all 50 states, picked white birch soda as the Nutmeg State's entry. Nutmeggers "have it all when...
What Does it Take to Get Noticed in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner?
I think that Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner', the group of towns in our State's Northeast quarter, is the Rodney Dangerfield of Connecticut - It gets no respect. Think about it, have you ever heard anyone say 'Oh man, we had this crazy meal in Pomfret last night', or 'Let's take a ride, see what's happening in Killingly'?
NBC Connecticut
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
Study Gives 3 Connecticut Hospitals 5-Stars – Ranked With Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
Here are the key primary election results from Connecticut
A Republican primary for U.S. Senate highlights the races in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Gaston, Bradley seek to move past bitter primary campaign
BRIDGEPORT — State Sen. Dennis Bradley was in high spirits about an hour after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, Rev. Herron Gaston, an aide to Mayor Joe Ganim and Methodist pastor. The incumbent, whose 23rd District includes parts of...
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
NewsTimes
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
