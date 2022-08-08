ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

NewsTimes

15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Dad delivers twins with help of Naugatuck EMS and police

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday. Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services said EMS and police were dispatched to a home for the delivery of twins. While crews were on the way, dispatchers with the Northwest Connecticut Public Safety...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NewsTimes

Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
WILTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?

OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

This is Connecticut's favorite snack, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's favorite snack is...actually a beverage, according to Food & Wine. The magazine, which recently rounded up the best regional bites in all 50 states, picked white birch soda as the Nutmeg State's entry. Nutmeggers "have it all when...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut

With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Study Gives 3 Connecticut Hospitals 5-Stars – Ranked With Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Gaston, Bradley seek to move past bitter primary campaign

BRIDGEPORT — State Sen. Dennis Bradley was in high spirits about an hour after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, Rev. Herron Gaston, an aide to Mayor Joe Ganim and Methodist pastor. The incumbent, whose 23rd District includes parts of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
CONNECTICUT STATE

