OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO