When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Batch 3 Leave Packs?
FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 has hit packs as of Friday, Aug. 5. FUTTIES is the FIFA promotion that keeps on giving. Going strong since the first FUTTIES batch dropped on July 15, it seems like EA hasn't finished giving yet. If you haven't heard yet, FUTTIES is the FIFA...
FIFA・
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
dotesports.com
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
Former Chelsea Star and Barcelona Signing Andreas Christensen Cuts The La Liga side out of his social media.
The 26-year-old has yet to be registered with the team due to their immense financial issues, and following rumours he may have to leave on a free transfer, the Dane has taken the Catalan club off of his Social Media.
Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes: Weapon Balance, Legends, Map Changes
Respawn revealed the Apex Legends: Hunted patch notes. Set for an Aug. 9 release date, fans will have a full day to scour through the notes before the servers go live on Tuesday. Season 14 is bringing changes to King's Canyon, the original map for Apex Legends, and some balance changes to weapons.
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
The Most Significant New Feature Of Madden NFL 23 Is Not Present In The PC Edition
The Madden NFL 23 that is available for pre-order on Steam is different from the Madden 23 that is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is comparable to the nearly ten-year-old last-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles that are now on the market. That implies that Madden 23’s standout feature, an “influenced by physics” animation system called “FieldSense,” won’t be present in the PC version.
NFL・
Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed
Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
NME
Bandai Namco teases new ‘Tekken’ game with Evo 2022 clip
Bandai Namco has shared a brief teaser video at Evo 2022 which suggests a new Tekken game is on the way. Tekken 8 hasn’t been officially announced, nor has it been named, but a short teaser shown at the event features the infamous cutscene of Kazuya launching Heihachi from a clifftop, which was originally from the 1994 PlayStation game.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Lets Players Place Multiple Summon Signs, Nerfs Popular PvP Builds
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 lets players place their summon signs in multiple areas and heavily nerfs multiplayer's most popular, and arguably overpowered, strategies. Previously in Elden Ring, you could only put down one summon sign at a time. Even leaving an area would be enough to stop the summon sign from functioning. With this newest patch, players can place multiple summon signs and invade larger areas. This means that it will be easier to pick up some PvP or run around the world while waiting to get summoned for a boss. Additionally, players can now complete White Mask Varre's questline without playing online by "defeating a new NPC." In typical From Software fashion, further details are scant.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Breaks Record During Season 14 Launch
Apex Legends kicked off its newest season just this week and already has something to boast about. Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game just broke its record of peak concurrent players on Steam alongside the launch of Season 14. A total of 510,286 players popped into Apex Legends at one point on Tuesday to see what all the fuss was about, and while that number has naturally dropped since then, it's evident there's a lot of interest in the current season.
'Breaking Bad' Could Have Had A GTA-Style Video Game
Once upon a time, a Breaking Bad video game inspired by the chaos of Grand Theft Auto was in the works with creator Vince Gilligan and producer Jenn Carroll. I know you fell to your knees at Walmart reading that sentence. Now, this isn't to discount the Breaking Bad strategy game, released for Android and iOS platforms, but concepts like this Unreal Engine 5 one clearly show that there's an appetite for a more grandiose game set in Albuquerque.
dotesports.com
Riot shuts down VALORANT’s competitive queue due to ‘no flash’ bug
Riot Games has temporarily turned off the competitive queue in VALORANT due to an exploit that can disable the flash effect for a player, effectively negating the effects of flash abilities of certain agents. The flash effect can currently be turned off via a setting in the game’s menu, as...
Splatoon 3 features a 1v1 competitive card game
A new game mode called Tableturf Battle debuted during the Splatoon 3 Direct
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022
Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
happygamer.com
Beginning This Month, Overwatch Will No Longer Offer Loot Boxes
Valve is to be credited for the creation of premium loot boxes in PC gaming, but the idea didn’t really take off until Overwatch made box opening enjoyable, fashionable, and occasionally free in 2016. Overwatch is one of the very few well-known games still promoting expansion packs six years...
Best deals on Two Point Campus for Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC
Two Point Campus is the latest business management sim from Two Point Studios, that sees players build their dream universities and curriculums, from “Knight School” to a masters in “Internet History”. The game – which is available on 9 August 2022 – is not only available on multiple platforms, but it has also been confirmed as one of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, meaning subscribers can play the game on release day at no extra cost.But, is it worth picking up? In our review of Two Point Campus, we said: “It does well to play the...
FIFA Mobile Manager Mode: Everything You Need to Know
Here's everything you need to know about FIFA Mobile's Manager Mode. FIFA Mobile has launched its Manager Mode. FIFA Mobile has been very successful since its release in January, with over 100 Million downloads on the Google play store alone. Manager Mode stands to attract more players to the greatest game on grass, expanding further on the mobile game's product offering.
FIFA・
