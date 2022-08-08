Elden Ring Patch 1.06 lets players place their summon signs in multiple areas and heavily nerfs multiplayer's most popular, and arguably overpowered, strategies. Previously in Elden Ring, you could only put down one summon sign at a time. Even leaving an area would be enough to stop the summon sign from functioning. With this newest patch, players can place multiple summon signs and invade larger areas. This means that it will be easier to pick up some PvP or run around the world while waiting to get summoned for a boss. Additionally, players can now complete White Mask Varre's questline without playing online by "defeating a new NPC." In typical From Software fashion, further details are scant.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO