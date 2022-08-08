Dave Matthews Band Ticket Giveaway

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
