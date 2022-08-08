ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Justin Herbert impresses: Observations from Chargers' first intrasquad scrimmage

By Jeff Miller
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDMGy_0h8tsO5400

The Chargers staged their most significant training camp practice to date Sunday night in Costa Mesa, the two-hour-plus session built around an intrasquad scrimmage.

The top offense went against the top defense for five possessions and produced three field goals and two touchdowns, both of which came on short Justin Herbert passes.

Though the players were in pads, there was still no tackling to the ground, leaving some gray area in terms of evaluation.

Here are some of the highlights:

  • Herbert’s first scoring pass covered three yards and went to Austin Ekeler , who finished 2021 with 20 touchdowns, tied with Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor for most in the NFL. The drive included a nifty Herbert completion to Keenan Allen and a 35-yard connection with DeAndre Carter on third-and-long. The offense also overcame a false-start penalty on tight end Gerald Everett.
  • Herbert then hooked up with Everett for a two-yard score to cap a red-zone situation that started with first-and-10 at the 15-yard line. After securing another first down near the five, the offense twice failed to score on running plays, the second ending when safety Nasir Adderley stopped Ekeler for a loss.
  • The three field-goal drives ended with Dustin Hopkins converting from 33, 24 and 48 yards.
  • For the backups, Chase Daniel connected with Trevon Bradford for a beautiful 37-yard touchdown.
  • Daniel also led the second-team offense to a field goal on his first series, a possession that included three more receptions for Carter plus a running play on which Carter gained 10 yards. Signed primarily to be the team’s kick returner, Carter has had a very productive training camp as a receiver as well. “He has fit right in,” coach Brandon Staley said. “He’s an outstanding teammate, versatile player and plays in a lot of places. … He’s going to be a guy that makes an impact on our team. He is much more than just a return guy.” Herbert called the fifth-year veteran “a very smooth route-runner” and said he’s “very friendly to the quarterback,” further explaining that Carter’s savviness makes him a more inviting target.
  • The defensive highlights included veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack stopping Ekeler for a loss on one running play and for no gain on another. Coming off a foot injury that cost him the final 10 games of last season, Mack continues to stand out for the Chargers, who traded for him in March. Fellow pass rusher Joey Bosa suggested Mack actually says he feels as if his play must improve. “I just keep telling him that it’s going to take time, and I’m sure a few weeks into the season, he’s really going to be rolling and feeling great,” Bosa said. “We still have plenty of time until that first game comes.”
  • The scrimmage included a tense exchange between veteran defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and rookie right guard Zion Johnson. A first-round pick in April, Johnson ended up losing his helmet on the play and Joseph-Day was flagged for a 15-yard penalty. “You can’t be afraid to get after each other sometimes,” Bosa said. “I think Zion has that in him, for sure. … You have to set the rookies straight sometimes.”
  • Rookie fullback Zander Horvath had a nice, aggressive run after catching a pass from Herbert. He’s battling veteran Gabe Nabers for a potential game-day roster spot. Horvath should get plenty of action in the preseason.
  • Second-year edge rusher Chris Rumph II combined with Jerry Tillery for a sack and also stopped Ekeler for a two-yard loss on a running play.
  • Several regulars did not play because of injury. Those out included linebackers Kenneth Murray Jr., Kyle Van Noy, Drue Tranquill and Nick Niemann. Murray had offseason ankle surgery, Staley maintaining that he hopes Murray can return at some point in training camp. Van Noy, Tranquill and Niemann are all dealing with what Staley called “soft-tissue” issues. He has indicated that none of the injuries are thought to be serious. With those four out, Troy Reeder and Amen Ogbongbemiga started at inside linebacker.
  • Staley confirmed that tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a hamstring injury during practice Friday. He said Parham “should be out, for sure, this week.” Second-year tight end Tre’ McKitty also remains sidelined because of an undisclosed injury. With those absences, Hunter Kampmoyer, a former teammate of Herbert's at Oregon, received some time with the first team.
  • Bosa was limited Sunday because of a blister issue that surfaced while he was warming up. He was visibly limping as he left the field. “I’ve never really had one on my foot before,” he said. “I’ve been trying to make these cleats last, but I think they’re ready for the garbage. But it’s not a big deal. I’ll just pop them and get them wrapped up and be back in action.”
  • Safety Mark Webb Jr. and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr. also sat out because of undisclosed injuries. Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell went down because of a leg injury during the scrimmage and did not return.
  • Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Andrew Trainer will remain out after being injured Friday, Staley said.
  • The Chargers aren’t on the field Monday and will return to practice Tuesday morning. Their first preseason game is 7 p.m. Saturday at SoFi Stadium against the Rams.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited

Russell Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the entire NFL. Now as Wilson continues to make his presence felt with the Denver Broncos, they are also seeing just how well he can push the ball down the field. On Monday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten spoke […] The post Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Football
State
Oregon State
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Costa Mesa, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Ekeler#Chase Daniel
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 8/8: Thoughts on Wentz and a tight end to monitor

ASHBURN — Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead. Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd. From...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Dark horse trade partner could bring Roquan Smith closer to home

A dark horse candidate to potentially trade for Chicago Bears linebacker and former Georgia football star Roquan Smith would have to be his “hometown” Atlanta Falcons. With Roquan Smith unhappy about his Chicago Bears contract situation, could the Atlanta Falcons swoop in and trade for the former Georgia football star and Macon County native?
ATLANTA, GA
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL
NBC Sports

Judge Robinson’s ruling struck a brilliant balance between placating NFL, NFLPA

As the NFL moves toward an inevitable ruling on the appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season — a suspension that definitely will be served because Watson didn’t appeal it — many continue to argue that her decision should be binding, given her independence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
391K+
Followers
67K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy