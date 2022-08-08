ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wpde.com

More than 130 animal intakes in 5 days leaves Conway shelter overcapacity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in Conway is overcapacity and needs help from the community after taking in more than 130 animals in 5 days. According to a report, officers first responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to 2nd Loop Road based on a complaint of the arrestee operating a grooming business without a license and that there were "neglectful living conditions for many dogs at the property."
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Animal Care Center working to get dogs seized in 2 abuse-and-neglect cases ready for adoption

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is over capacity after authorities said Tuesday that more than 130 animals, including more than 100 dogs, had been seized in two separate police investigations. Horry County police investigating the neglect-and-abuse cases also seized 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini horse and a goat. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Hello Biscuit! Another rare orange lobster rescued by Ripley’s

GATLINBURG, T.N. (WGHP) — Another orange lobster has been rescued from Red Lobster this week. Last month in Hollywood Florida, a rare orange lobster was rescued and found a haven at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. Ripley’s dubbed the unique little critter Cheddar, in honor of Red Lobster’s signature biscuits. On Monday, another orange […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

WPDE morning news update 8.10.22

The morning news updates from the WPDE newsroom: Two people are dead including a Florence County Paramedic after a car struck first responders responding to a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. The former leader of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club has plead guilty to embezzlement charges. Myrtle Beach City Council approved a $37,000 grant for ballistic shields for police officers and a $120,000 grant for the city's first splash pad. Click on the photo above for the latest.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control

A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall

MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

