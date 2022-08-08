Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Humane Society emphasizes correct way to surrender animals after finding dogs abandoned with note
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — Animal welfare organizations across the country are struggling to keep up as animals pour through the door but adoptions are all but non-existent, combined with staffing and volunteer shortages. The Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach says they are getting hundreds of calls...
WIS-TV
wpde.com
More than 130 animal intakes in 5 days leaves Conway shelter overcapacity
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in Conway is overcapacity and needs help from the community after taking in more than 130 animals in 5 days. According to a report, officers first responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to 2nd Loop Road based on a complaint of the arrestee operating a grooming business without a license and that there were "neglectful living conditions for many dogs at the property."
Hello Biscuit! Another rare orange lobster rescued by Ripley’s
GATLINBURG, T.N. (WGHP) — Another orange lobster has been rescued from Red Lobster this week. Last month in Hollywood Florida, a rare orange lobster was rescued and found a haven at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. Ripley’s dubbed the unique little critter Cheddar, in honor of Red Lobster’s signature biscuits. On Monday, another orange […]
wpde.com
WPDE morning news update 8.10.22
The morning news updates from the WPDE newsroom: Two people are dead including a Florence County Paramedic after a car struck first responders responding to a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. The former leader of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club has plead guilty to embezzlement charges. Myrtle Beach City Council approved a $37,000 grant for ballistic shields for police officers and a $120,000 grant for the city's first splash pad. Click on the photo above for the latest.
WMBF
Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway has thousands of untouched land that houses many unique plants and animals
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - over 10,000 acres of untouched land right in your back yard. Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is home to many unique & beautiful plants and animals. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this amazing place of nature and learn how you can get involved to protect this important land.
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
WMBF
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to public to help with 2nd animal investigation in one week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the second time in just a matter of days, the Horry County Animal Care Center has closed its doors to the public to help with an animal investigation. The HCACC said on Monday that all of its staff are working with the police...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grant will bring new splash pad, dog park to area parks
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council approved spending $120,000 on a dog park and splash pad at area parks. Director of Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, Dustin Jordan, said this is something he’s been working towards for some time now. “Specifically for Futrell Park, the...
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
wpde.com
Splish splash! Myrtle Beach getting new dog park, first splash pad at Futrell Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach city manager will apply for a $120,000 grant from South Carolina's Park and Recreation Development Fund (PARD) to add the city's first splash pad to Futrell Park. The city must come up with a $24,000 price match which officials say is...
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
WJCL
Authorities: Car drives into South Carolina crash scene, killing paramedic, motorcyclist
Authorities in South Carolina say a car drove through a crash scene Tuesday night, killing a paramedic and motorcyclist. This happened just before 9 p.m. on Pamplico Highway in Florence. Florence County Emergency Medical Services, law enforcement officers and firefighters were managing the scene of a crash. Officials said while...
wpde.com
Meet Mac! Kitten stuck underneath car for more than an hour freed by firefighters
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — The cliché story of firefighters saving a distressed kitty...except this time, it wasn't caught in a tree!. Midway Fire Rescue responded to a call at McDonald's in Pawleys Island Saturday where a cat was stuck underneath a car. MFR Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control
A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
The Post and Courier
Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall
MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
wpde.com
Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
