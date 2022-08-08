Read full article on original website
The World’s Strongest Beers
Beer is usually the least potent of alcoholic beverages. Table wine typically ranges from about 11% to 14% alcohol by volume (meaning the portion that is pure alcohol). Most spirits – vodka, gin, rum, various whiskies, etc. – weigh in between 35% and 50%. Beer, on the other hand, is a comparative lightweight. The average […]
Thrillist
We Tried the Dos Equis Margarita & It's the Best Canned Cocktail We've Tasted
Canned cocktails have become a dime a dozen, but the same can't be said for actually good canned cocktails. The market has become overwrought with artificial, overly sweet malt beverages—but that's exactly why we notice when something sippable comes along. Earlier this month, Dos Equis made its entrance into...
Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living: Chapter V - A NOBLE ART
NO one who has read the last chapter, and Chapter II can fail to be convinced that cooking is not only a science, but the most important of all sciences—the science on which our health depends more than on any other; a science concerning which Sir Henry Thompson has truly said that an adequate recognition of its value in prolonging healthy life and in promoting cheerful temper, prevalent good nature, and improved moral tone, "would achieve almost a revolution in the habits of a large part of the community."
Meet Cocktail Enthusiast And Traveler Camille Wilson, “The Cocktail Snob”
Cocktail blogger and travel enthusiast Camille Wilson doesn’t have a special story about her Instagram handle, The Cocktail Snob. It came to her like an epiphany when she was walking to work one day. Her passion for cocktails as someone who makes them, drinks them, and writes about them, launched her into an exciting world. She’s collaborated with top brands such as Jameson, Absolut, and Perrier, with more on the horizon.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
12tomatoes.com
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Elon Musk Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts
Elon Musk has become the latest prominent American to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The Tesla founder revealed his thoughts on the situation surrounding the WNBA star, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. “If the president is working so hard...
Popculture
Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product
Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
In Syria, a 'golden' crop struggles to regain its shine
MAAN, Syria, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Returning to their orchards after years of war, Syrian pistachio farmers hoping to revive their valuable crop have had their hopes dashed by scorched trees and the ravages of climate change.
A Drought Is Wreaking Havoc on the French Wine Rebound Everyone Expected
Click here to read the full article. After suffering through a Dijon mustard crisis earlier this year, France could soon be faced with a dwindling supply of vino. Wine yields are looking shaky as blistering heatwaves continue to parch the French countryside. Production in France was actually expected to rebound this year following a frost-induced slump in 2021, but the prolonged drought may now curb volumes, Reuters reports. The country’s farm ministry initially projected that Gallic wine production would rise by 13 to 21 percent to between 42.6 million and 45.6 million hectolitres. For the unversed, a hectolitre is the equivalent of...
A year of struggle as an Afghan family builds a new life in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug 11 (Reuters) - Najib Mohammadi had high hopes for his life in the United States when he, his pregnant wife Susan and two small children left Afghanistan in July 2021.
Firefighters battle to contain ‘monster’ wildfire in southwest France
More than 1,000 firefighters were battling to contain a “monster” wildfire tearing through the southwest of France for a third day on Thursday.The latest blaze in the Gironde region, close to the wine-growing region around Bordeaux, has so far destroyed more than 6,800 hectares of forest. It is believed to have started from previous fires that were smouldering in the area’s peaty soil.It comes as France once again battles scorching temperatures.Around 10,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as a precaution, with more than a dozen properties scorched by the flames."It’s an ogre, it’s a monster," said Gregory...
El Al CEO sees approval for Saudi-Oman corridor within days
JERUSALEM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Permission for El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) to fly over Oman is expected in "a matter of days", chief executive Dina Ben-Tal said on Thursday, a move that would be a big boost for the flag carrier's Asian routes.
Heathrow insists airport chaos easing thanks to new passenger limits
Daily ceiling of 100,000 passenger departures ‘cuts last-minute cancellations and improves baggage handling’
Aquavit, Scandinavia’s Favorite Spiced Spirit, Is Coming to the US
Click here to read the full article. Americans love our booze—vodka, tequila, Canadian whisky and of course our homegrown category of bourbon. But aquavit? Really? And come to think of it, what on earth is aquavit anyway? A new Los Angeles-based company is saying “yes,” “yes,” and “we’ll teach you all about it.” The name aquavit comes from the Latin “aquae vitae,” or “water of life.” This centuries-old spirit is typically associated with Scandinavian countries like Norway, Sweden and Denmark. It’s produced by flavoring a neutral grain spirit, predominantly with caraway but also other botanicals, and traditionally it’s served as an...
Bushmills Just Released Its Oldest Whiskey Yet
Click here to read the full article. If you’re starting to feel old these days, take heart—Bushmills, known for being the oldest licensed distillery, just released its most mature single malt whiskey yet as part of the new 2022 Causeway Collection. Of course, that whiskey is only 33 years old, so depending on your age you might still feel kind of old. The Causeway Collection is a limited-edition set of 10 cask-finished single malt whiskeys that are far cry from the core lineup of core Bushmills blends. It’s named after the Giant’s Causeway, a stunning rocky coastline area dotted with basalt...
