Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Related
Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels' Top Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed Jahmai Jones to a minor league deal hoping to burn the Angels.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani ready to go for Angels in matchup with A's
The Los Angeles Angels hope to build on the momentum of a feel-good series opener when they visit the Oakland Athletics for a rematch Tuesday night. The Angels got a first-inning home run from Luis Rengifo and a combined two-hitter from Jose Suarez and two relievers in opening a three-game set with a 1-0 win Monday night against a team that won two of three in Anaheim last week.
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
FOX Sports
Athletics host the Angels on 4-game home skid
Los Angeles Angels (48-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-70, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (7-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -177, Athletics +150; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The New York Yankees (71-40) and the Seattle Mariners (60-52) meet in the finale of a 3-game set Wednesday. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series:...
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022
The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. San Francisco is in a much different spot this year, with […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Insider Calls LA the ‘perfect team’ in Latest Power Rankings
The Dodgers had a successful week between the lines last week. LA started things off with a rare four-game sweep of the Giants and San Francisco, then topped it off with a triumphant three-game sweep of the re-made San Diego Padres. It was a perfect week for the Dodgers and analysts took note.
Comments / 0