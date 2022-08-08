Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
theracingbiz.com
EHV scare leads to brief quarantine of Delaware Park
All tests at Delaware Park for equine herpesvirus (EHV-1) came back clear Wednesday, which was good news for the track, which briefly was essentially quarantined pending the outcome of those tests. The Maryland Jockey Club and other tracks had announced they would not permit Delaware horses on their grounds earlier...
NBC Washington
Flash Floods Sweep Through DC, Maryland, Virginia as Storms Pummel Area With Rain
Storms dumped several inches of rain onto parts of the region in a short amount of time Wednesday, causing flash floods and flooding in D.C. and surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia during the evening rush. All flash floods have expired, but flood warnings are in effect for the city...
Wbaltv.com
SHA worker celebrates $100K scratch-off lottery win
A Maryland State Highway Administration employee and landscaping business owner won a $100,000 top prize playing the Money Rush scratch-off game. Video above: What's new from the Maryland Lottery? (August 2022) The 53-year-old Lanham resident said the winnings will go toward his retirement fund in addition to helping his family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A major grocery store chain opened another new store location in Maryland this month, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. Giant Food recently announced the grand opening of their brand new store in Silver Springs, Maryland, earlier this month.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrtv.com
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after being told he didn't win
MANASSAS, Va. -- A Virginia man won $1 million months after being told his Mega Millions ticket was not a winner. Malcolm Meredith showed his ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing and was told it was not a winner. However, he held onto the ticket and got a...
‘Old man bandit’ accused of robbing banks for 45 years
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland arrested a man known as the “old man bandit,” on charges connected to multiple bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrest in a news release, saying Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Gaithersburg on July 14 and a Truist Bank in Bethesda on June 18.
D.C. Police Search For Rape And Burglary Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is investigating a rape and burglary. This...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus 2022: Assistance up to $1,800 available to help pay energy bills in DC
Residents in Washington, D.C., may be eligible for assistance of up to $1,800 to cover their energy costs.
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
fox5dc.com
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy hospitalized after double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were shot Monday night in Northeast D.C. D.C. police said the call came in for a shooting on the 700 block of 18th Street NE at 8:45 p.m. Both juvenile victims were found conscious and alert when officers responded to the...
