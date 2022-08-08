Read full article on original website
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
Gov. Hutchinson holds briefing on new DHS, health initiatives in Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to discuss new health initiatives in Arkansas.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Arkansas ranks among the states with the worst mental health care in the US
A new study finds that Arkansas ranks as one of the worst states for mental health care.
KHBS
Arkansas Democrats call for special session extension
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Republicans respond to Democrats call for extension to special session.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections
Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
State Democrats put forward plan to invest in Arkansas
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats held a press conference on August 10 at the state Capitol, highlighting the RAISE Act for increasing teacher pay and other proposals that "should have been taken up in the current extraordinary session, rather than tax cuts for corporations and highest earners," according to a press release.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet
Five set for contributions to Arkansas outdoors.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
The No.1 Pro-Life State
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby. To determine the ideal locations, WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 measures of cost, health care accessibility, and baby-friendliness with data ranging from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
Arkansas Department of Corrections chief comes out in favor of cell phone jamming bill
State prison chief supports cell phone jamming.
Arkansas House, Senate pass income tax cut legislation in special session
Arkansas lawmakers gathered Wednesday on the second day of a special session called to address $1.6 billion in surplus money. Both chambers passed income tax cut legislation, which was the governor's main focus.
Tax cuts on the table as Arkansas legislative session begins
The Arkansas State Legislature gathered Tuesday morning to begin its special session related to income tax cuts. Proposed legislation advanced through committee Tuesday.
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
