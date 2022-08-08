ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
Power 95.9

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections

Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
5NEWS

Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
ucanews.live

Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

The No.1 Pro-Life State

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby. To determine the ideal locations, WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 measures of cost, health care accessibility, and baby-friendliness with data ranging from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
tncontentexchange.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
