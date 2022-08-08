Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?
Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
Healthline
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung
Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
Medical News Today
What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer
80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
targetedonc.com
First-line Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab Improves OS in Patients with Metastatic NSCLC
First-line durvalumab in combination with tremelimumab improved overall survival vs standard-of-care chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. The combination use of first-line durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus tremelimumab for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) improved overall survival (OS) compared...
Nature.com
Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes
Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Nature.com
Minimal residual disease in BCR::ABL1-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia: different significance in typical ALL and in CML-like disease
Recently, we defined "CML-like" subtype of BCR::ABL1-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), resembling lymphoid blast crisis of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Here we retrospectively analyzed prognostic relevance of minimal residual disease (MRD)Â and other features in 147 children with BCR::ABL1-positive ALL (diagnosed I/2000"“IV/2021, treated according to EsPhALL (n"‰="‰133) or other (n"‰="‰14) protocols), using DNA-based monitoring of BCR::ABL1 genomic breakpoint and clonal immunoglobulin/T-cell receptor gene rearrangements. Although overall prognosis of CML-like (n"‰="‰48) and typical ALL (n"‰="‰99) was similar (5-year-EFS 60% and 49%, respectively; 5-year-OS 75% and 73%, respectively), typical ALL presented more relapses while CML-like patients more often died in the first remission. Prognostic role of MRD was significant in the typical ALL (p"‰="‰0.0005 in multivariate analysis for EFS). In contrast, in CML-like patients MRD was not significant (p values"‰>"‰0.2) and inapplicable for therapy adjustment. Moreover, in the typical ALL, risk-prediction could be further improved by considering initial hyperleukocytosis. Early distinguishing typical BCR::ABL1-positive ALL and CML-like patients is essential to enable optimal treatment approach in upcoming protocols. For the typical ALL, tyrosine-kinase inhibitors and concurrent chemotherapy with risk-directed intensity should be recommended; in the CML-like disease, no relevant prognostic feature applicable for therapy tailoring was found so far.
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
cancernetwork.com
Brandon Sheffield, MD, Details NGS Benefits Vs Single-Gene Testing in NSCLC
At the 2022 WCLC, Brandon Sheffield, MD, presented data demonstrating the advantage of next-generation sequencing over other biomarker testing strategies in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer, CancerNetwork® spoke with Brandon Sheffield, MD, an anatomic and molecular pathologist at William Osler...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Heart Disease Prevention Tips for Older Adults
Did you know that heart disease is among the top killers, yet most deaths could be prevented? A significant number of people over 60 years old have one/more cardiovascular problems, including stroke, heart attack/failure, and heart disease, to mention a few. Moreover, at 75 years or older, such individuals are likely to succumb to heart problems. The statistics emphasize the need to implement practical heart disease prevention and management measures, an area Dr. Daljit Muttiana can help you navigate.
ptproductsonline.com
MS Patients Had Strong T-Cell Activation in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination
New research, published in Frontiers in Immunology and conducted by the Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of New York, suggests that multiple sclerosis (MS) patients receiving anti-CD20 therapy saw strong T-cell activation after receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anti-CD20 therapies cause B-cell depletion, and MS patients receiving these therapies are considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their lower production of antibodies. This research advances the analysis of T-cell responses, particularly for MS patients, and underscores the larger need to better understand T-cell responses among immunocompromised individuals. Further research advancements may have potential implications for future vaccine designs and applications.
targetedonc.com
Bevacizumab and Chemotherapy Remains Standard of Care in RAS/RAF Mutated mCRC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Christopher Nevala-Plagemann, MD, discussed the key takeaways of his research on the best treatment strategies for patients with left sided RAS or RAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer. Chemotherapy in addition to bevacizumab (Avastin) remains the most widely used first-line treatment strategy for patients with...
MedicalXpress
Higher doses of CAR-T therapy bring survival advantage for young patients with hard-to-treat B-ALL
Young people who received doses of tisagenlecleucel, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, at the higher end of the FDA-approved dosing range had significantly better survival rates at one year compared with those who received lower doses within this range, according to research published today in Blood Advances.
cancernetwork.com
Efficacy, Safety With Datopotamab Deruxtecan Plus Pembrolizumab Regimen Observed in Advanced NSCLC
TROPION-Lung02 trial provides evidence of datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab efficacy in patients with advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer and no actionable genomic alterations. Results from the phase 1b TROPION-Lung02 trial (NCT04526691) that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer indicated that treatment of advanced/metastatic non–small cell...
cancernetwork.com
OS End Point Met in Phase 3 FRESCO-2 Trial Examining Fruquintinib in Metastatic CRC
Overall survival, the primary end point of the phase 3 FRESCO-2 trial, was met when patients were given fruquintinib vs placebo for advanced refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. The phase 3 FRESCO-2 trial (NCT04322539) met its primary end point of overall survival (OS) with fruquintinib for patients with advanced refractory metastatic...
Comments / 0