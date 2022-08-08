Read full article on original website
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
Plattsburgh community welcomes home child battling brain cancer
Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family. Sloan arrived...
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election
Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
Building the future health workforce in Vermont
Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project
SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
Emerge Vermont accepting applications for Class of 2023
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced today that it will be accepting applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program. Applications will be accepted from August 2, 2022 to November 1, 2022 with the five-month program expected to begin on January 21, 2022.
Democratic incumbents dominate in Chittenden County state Senate races
The race for a third spot in the Chittenden Central district remained too close to call. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic incumbents dominate in Chittenden County state Senate races.
Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General
Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
Louisiana boat procession to highlight saints known for love of Eucharist
The annual Fête-Dieu du Têche in the Diocese of Lafayette takes place on the feast of the Assumption, Aug. 15, and this year’s 40-mile Eucharistic procession by boat down the Bayou Têche coincides with the U.S. Catholic Church’s 3-year National Eucharistic Revival now underway. “In...
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor
The competitive race tested the popularity of George’s progressive policies, which Kenney argued have gone too far. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor.
What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election
Competitive races include Vermont’s first open congressional seat in 16 years, three open statewide offices and a range of legislative contests. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election.
How Vermont can become business-friendly
Many of us celebrate local businesses and the concept of entrepreneurship. We take great pride in the success stories of entrepreneurs who make a difference. Yet, Vermont is ranked No. 9 on “Top 10 Worst States for Starting an LLC” (based on tax rates, sales tax rates, average effective property tax rate and unemployment rate).
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
NEFCU to hold Shred Fest Sept 10
Vermont Business Magazine New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) will hold its fall Shred Fest of 2022 on Saturday, September 10th, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Credit Union’s 141 Harvest Lane branch in Williston. All NEFCU Shred Fests™ are free and open to the public, with ample free parking.
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
