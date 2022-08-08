ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Frenkie de Jong alerts players’ unions to Barcelona smear campaign

Frenkie de Jong is far from the root of Barcelona’s problems, but reading between the lines of media narrative from certain sources, you could believe that he was. The Dutchman is due to have a major hit on Barcelona’s salary cap this season and with the Blaugrana struggling to register players currently, a transfer for de Jong would solve a lot of their issues. Many see it as no coincidence that Catalan media have bombarded readers with stories about de Jong’s refusal to lower his salary.
Barcelona to change job title of Jordi Cruyff for upcoming contract

Barcelona and contract negotiations are the sound of the summer in the Catalan media, but their latest deal is a far less stressful affair. Sport say that Barcelona have reached an agreement with Jordi Cruyff to renew his contract for a further year, with his previous deal expiring in September of this year.
Transfer news: Rabiot deal stalls over wage demands

Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external. United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min), external.
