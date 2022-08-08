Paul G. Richardson, MD, looks at MRD data from the DETERMINATION study for its potential to guide treatment selection in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Paul G. Richardson, MD, clinical program leader and director of clinical research for the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as RJ Corman Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, Massachusetts, spoke with CancerNetwork® about minimal residual disease (MRD) data from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial (NCT01208662) and how these results may help inform care of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. In the trial, efficacy of lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (RVd) followed by continuous lenalidomide (Revlimid) maintenance and delayed autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) was compared with immediate ASCT.

