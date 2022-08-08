Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager
A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
kosu.org
What a Midwestern 'ghost story' reveals about the last time abortions were banned
Missouri now prohibits almost all abortions, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and many other Midwestern states are likely to follow. It’s a return to a time when states could ban abortion with few exceptions. Missouri lawmakers first passed a law restricting abortions in 1825 — becoming the...
kosu.org
How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus
It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
kosu.org
Indiana becomes first state to ban abortion after Roe v. Wade overturn
Indiana became the first state to pass a post-Roe abortion ban. We discuss the implications. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Indiana Public Broadcasting statehouse reporter Brandon Smith. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
Comments / 0