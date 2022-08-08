ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager

A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
NORMAN, OK
kosu.org

How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus

It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Indiana becomes first state to ban abortion after Roe v. Wade overturn

Indiana became the first state to pass a post-Roe abortion ban. We discuss the implications. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Indiana Public Broadcasting statehouse reporter Brandon Smith. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy