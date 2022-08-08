Read full article on original website
NORMAN, Okla. — The past few days have been frantic and a whirlwind. There's no other way to put it. Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Then, with many pleading to keep him around, more information surfaced about his resignation Monday afternoon, with head coach Brent Venables releasing a second statement after his first version the night before.
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
NORMAN, Okla. — Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Now more information has surfaced about his resignation, as head coach Brent Venables released a second statement Monday afternoon. “As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it...
NORMAN, Okla. - Former and current Sooners sounded off following Sunday's announcement of Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy's resignation. News 9's Storme Jones had their reaction Monday on News 9 at 9 a.m.
CALE Gundy has had a stellar football career at the University of Oklahoma as a player and a coach. Unfortunately, he had to resign from his post as the assistant coach due to some comments he made. Why did Cale Gundy resign from the University of Oklahoma?. On Sunday 7...
