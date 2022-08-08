ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent Venables press conference on Cale Gundy resignation, first days of fall camp: Live thread

NORMAN, Okla. — The past few days have been frantic and a whirlwind. There's no other way to put it. Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Then, with many pleading to keep him around, more information surfaced about his resignation Monday afternoon, with head coach Brent Venables releasing a second statement after his first version the night before.
Brent Venables meets with media to address Cale Gundy situation, move on in fall camp: Part II

Then, with many pleading to keep him around, more information surfaced about his resignation Monday afternoon, with head coach Brent Venables releasing a second statement after his first version the night before.
After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts

Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
Brent Venables further clarifies details leading to Cale Gundy's resignation

NORMAN, Okla. — Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Now more information has surfaced about his resignation, as head coach Brent Venables released a second statement Monday afternoon. “As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it...
Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
