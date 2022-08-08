Read full article on original website
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess inventory. It obtains those items and then […]
wamwamfm.com
Pike Co. Receives “Broadband Ready” Designation
According to Inside Indiana Business, the Indiana Broadband Office has designated Pike County as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program aims to encourage broadband development throughout the Hoosier State. The certification will let the telecommunication industry know that Pike County is working to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting
Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington seeks control of convention center
The city of Bloomington is proposing a plan to take over ownership and operation of the Monroe Convention Center and to pay for an expansion of the venue. City leaders have submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and will present the idea Tuesday during the Monroe County Council meeting.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Commissioners Hear Updates From EDC
The Daviess County Commissioners made quick work of Tuesday’s meeting agenda. The board first heard from Highway Supervisor Chris Winkler, who presented three LPA claim vouchers to the board. They were approved. Winkler also reported that highway crews would begin concrete paving on Cannleburg Road following the Labor Day weekend. Crews are currently working to get the area ready for paving. In addition, Winkler reported that paving on Glendale Road has been moved back several times due to the weather. Finally, the board gave final approval to the sole bid from Milestone Contractors to move forward with the Montgomery Bridge Project.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022
Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
Inside Indiana Business
Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth names director
The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has appointed Jessica Potts to the role of executive director. The organization says Potts most recently worked for the Southern Indiana Development Commission, helping the region develop an economic recovery and resiliency plan. Additionally, the alliance says Potts served as liaison between local...
Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said. Doti “adopted” the winning duck from the Wabash […]
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville
Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
wamwamfm.com
Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
wamwamfm.com
Judy Clements
Judy Kay Clements, 74, formerly of Washington, IN, passed away August 5, 2022 in Petersburg, IN. She was born June 4, 1948 to Leland and Alice Marie (Browning) Brady in Washington. She graduated from Washington High School Class of 1967. She worked for 15 years at Head Start in Washington as a Family Service Worker.
wamwamfm.com
Cannelburg Barn Fire
Emergency crews were dispatched to a barn fire last week in in Daviess County. The fire was reported in the Madison Township around 1:30 am. Cannelburg crews were dispatched to the scene to assist Madison Township crews. The structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Firefighters battled the fire for...
wamwamfm.com
Paul Grannan
Paul T. Grannan, 66, passed away June 19, 2022. He was born in Washington on May 27, 1956, to Bernard N. and Mary Jacqueline “Jackie” (Fridricks) Grannan. Paul was a waste operator in Volusia County, Florida. Paul’s survivors include: his son, Christopher (Addi) McCauley of Roanoke, Texas; granddaughter,...
Posey Humane Society closed for deep cleaning
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – With a record-breaking influx of cats and kittens this year, Posey Humane Society / NEWLIFE Rescue & Adoption will have to close its doors for the rest of this week to deep clean, says a Facebook post. Officials with the rescue say this closure is in response to what has […]
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
