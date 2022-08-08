ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana gubernatorial election qualifying starts… in 1 year

By Chris Miller
 2 days ago

One year from today, the people who want to be the next governor of Louisiana will make it official.

Who is running is the main question. University of Louisiana Political Science Professor Pearson Cross says there are candidates who have made up their minds, even if they haven't made a formal announcement.

"There are a number of candidates, particularly on the Republican side, who are really getting ready and giving every indication that they are serious about this race," said Cross.

Who might they be? Cross says Attorney General Jeff Landry, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, State Treasurer John Schroeder, and Louisiana State Senator Sharon Hewitt are possible contender. Cross also says Senator John Kennedy may be a wild card, due to his consistently high poll numbers.

Are there any Louisiana Democrats exploring a run?

"There are several names on the Democratic bench," said Cross. "They're mostly city officials."

Cross says Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, New Orleans City Council member Helena Moreno, and even New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu have had their names tossed around, but none of them, says Cross, have given any indication that they want to run.

