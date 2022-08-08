Hercules Technology Growth Capital, And Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO