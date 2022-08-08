Read full article on original website
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:50 EST on Tuesday, 9 August, Palladium (PA) is at $2,218.00 and 1.05% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1697, 99.99% below its average volume of 6839059624.48. Palladium Range.
via.news
CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Tuesday, 9 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 21.77, 2.25% up since the last session’s close. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.51% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.83 and 1.09% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.01.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 8 August, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 19,897.64, 4.82% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.96% up from...
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
via.news
Tilray Stock 10.77% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray (TLRY) rising 10.77% to $4.32 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Tilray is 38605300, 51.75% above its average volume of 25438500. Tilray’s last close was $3.90, 89.88% under its 52-week high of...
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?
The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Why The Trade Desk Stock Is Soaring Today
The Trade Desk Inc TTD shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. The Trade Desk said second-quarter revenue jumped 35% year-over-year to $377 million, which beat the estimate of $364.87 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The digital advertising company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Tuesday, 9 August, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 19,607.66, 1.98% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.25% down from...
via.news
NYSE FANG Bearish Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:08 EST on Tuesday, 9 August, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 5,439.96, 1.74% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Regarding NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.58% down from its trailing 24 hours...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Drops By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:09 EST on Tuesday, 9 August, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 12,453.12, 1.51% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 2910248000, 56.82% below its average volume of 6739951889.19.
via.news
Aurora Cannabis Stock 9.67% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumping 9.67% to $1.65 on Monday while NYSE rose 0.36% to $15,328.79. Today’s last reported volume for Aurora Cannabis is 12454700, 11.5% above its average volume of 11169600. Aurora Cannabis’s last close was $1.50, 84.8% under its...
via.news
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Over 25% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) jumped by a staggering 25.98% in 7 days from $9.97 to $12.56 at 16:29 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.26% to $12,624.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Amicus Therapeutics’s...
via.news
Pinterest Stock Went Up By Over 24% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) rose by a staggering 24.79% in 14 days from $18.07 to $22.55 at 20:49 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.32% to $15,273.23, following the last session’s upward trend. Pinterest’s last close...
via.news
Everbridge Stock Went Down By Over 8% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) slid 8.36% to $29.61 at 16:07 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.26% to $12,484.73, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
