Amazon's Stock Split: Has It Affected Share Prices?
On June 6, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report completed a 20-for-1 stock split. Despite not adding any real value to the company, stock splits are known for spiking share prices — as happened with Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Why Self-Storage Real Estate Can Make Investors a Fortune
Like the idea of a recession-proof investment? Then it pays to give self-storage a look.
What it means to be 'underwater' on your home mortgage if real estate values tank
Real estate values dropped rapidly when the last housing bubble popped, leaving home owners owing more on a mortgage than their property was worth.
