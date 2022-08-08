ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Goshen residents encouraged to fill out growth plan survey

GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen is encouraging residents to fill out a survey that will inform officials on how to approach development in the area. City officials are in the process of creating a growth plan that will give them, residents, and developers a tool to refer to when making decisions on what developments in the city should look like.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Boxwood Court closure

ELKHART, Ind. -- A portion of Boxwood Court is closed from Crabtree Lane to the Cul-de-sac. The closure will be until August 13th while the road is being repaved.
ELKHART, IN
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Free lead poison screenings for children in Marshal County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County is holding a free lead poison screening for children. The federal government requires every child from the ages of one and two that are under Medicaid to get screened for lead poisoning. They also recommend anyone under the age of seven to also get...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart resident giving free back-to-school K-12 haircuts

ELKHART, Ind. -- One Elkhart resident is using his talents and generosity to give back to the community he grew up in. Elkhart is known as the RV capital of the world with about thirty-two thousand Elkhart residents working in the industry, according to the RV Industry Association. Thor Industries, one of the largest RV employers, announced the closure of two of its Keystone RV factories last month.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Residents encouraged to participate in Culver 2040 Survey

CULVER, Ind. - Residents in the Town of Culver are encouraged to fill out the Culver 2040 Survey, which will help leaders create a plan on how to develop the town over the next decade. "It’s important Culver updates our Comprehensive Plan because it creates a long-term vision for our...
CULVER, IN
abc57.com

Marshall County Bridge repair

MARSHALL, Ind. -- Bridge repair work begins August 10th in Argos. East of Hickory and Filbert, 17th road will be closed for two weeks. Marshall County asks you to take a different route.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services

BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Lincolnway West road closure extended to August 18

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lincolnway West will be closed between Main Street and Spring Street until August 18, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road work, which was expected to wrap up on Thursday, was extended due to unexpected circumstances with water main and service installations. Barricades and signs will stay...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Liberty Drive closed for repair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The railroad crossing on Liberty Drive Is closed for repair. Liberty Drive is shut down between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street. Detour Signs are posted directing you to use Main Street for the time being until it reopens on August 19.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road is getting widened

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The bridge on I-94 over Pipestone Road near Benton Harbor and St. Joseph is getting widened. I-94 is now down to a single lane going east and west while Pipestone Road is closed. The project is scheduled to conclude on August 24.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

