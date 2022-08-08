Read full article on original website
Goshen residents encouraged to fill out growth plan survey
GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen is encouraging residents to fill out a survey that will inform officials on how to approach development in the area. City officials are in the process of creating a growth plan that will give them, residents, and developers a tool to refer to when making decisions on what developments in the city should look like.
Black Lives Matter South Bend hosts a community conversation calling for a mobile crisis team to respond to mental health calls
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Organizers of the Reimaging Public Safety hosted a community conversation about removing police as first response to mental health 911 calls. The organization and the community are asking for cohesiveness between other activist groups to have everyone on the same page regarding steps for change. On...
Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
Boxwood Court closure
ELKHART, Ind. -- A portion of Boxwood Court is closed from Crabtree Lane to the Cul-de-sac. The closure will be until August 13th while the road is being repaved.
Free lead poison screenings for children in Marshal County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County is holding a free lead poison screening for children. The federal government requires every child from the ages of one and two that are under Medicaid to get screened for lead poisoning. They also recommend anyone under the age of seven to also get...
Elkhart Community Schools doubles substitute teacher pay for retired teachers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart Community Schools Board of School Trustees voted Tuesday to double the pay for substitute teachers who are retired Indiana teachers. The previous rate of pay for retired teachers in the school corporation was $145 for a full day and $75 for a half day.
Golfers with Four Winds Invitational meet with children at Beacon Children's Hospital
NOW: Golfers with Four Winds Invitational meet with children at Beacon Children’s Hospital. Some of the golfers playing in the Four Winds Invitational this weekend met with some of the children at Beacon Children's Hospital on Wednesday. The pros even brought a practice putting green for the children to...
Elkhart resident giving free back-to-school K-12 haircuts
ELKHART, Ind. -- One Elkhart resident is using his talents and generosity to give back to the community he grew up in. Elkhart is known as the RV capital of the world with about thirty-two thousand Elkhart residents working in the industry, according to the RV Industry Association. Thor Industries, one of the largest RV employers, announced the closure of two of its Keystone RV factories last month.
Residents encouraged to participate in Culver 2040 Survey
CULVER, Ind. - Residents in the Town of Culver are encouraged to fill out the Culver 2040 Survey, which will help leaders create a plan on how to develop the town over the next decade. "It’s important Culver updates our Comprehensive Plan because it creates a long-term vision for our...
South Bend officials concerned over bill to establish mental health crisis response unit in fire department
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – City officials shared their concerns with a recently filed bill proposal—Bill 22-36—that aimed to establish a mental health crisis response unit within the fire department, after the death of Dante Kittrell on July 29. The bill criticized how the South Bend Police Department...
Marshall County Bridge repair
MARSHALL, Ind. -- Bridge repair work begins August 10th in Argos. East of Hickory and Filbert, 17th road will be closed for two weeks. Marshall County asks you to take a different route.
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
Lincolnway West road closure extended to August 18
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lincolnway West will be closed between Main Street and Spring Street until August 18, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road work, which was expected to wrap up on Thursday, was extended due to unexpected circumstances with water main and service installations. Barricades and signs will stay...
Bird Rides announced they’re pulling their e-scooters out of St. Joe and Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – Bird Rides announced they’re pulling their e-scooters out of St. Joe and Benton Harbor. The scooters were first introduced over Memorial Day weekend, with fifty of them in both cities, ready for the start of Summer and the Senior PGA Tournament. But as soon...
Liberty Drive closed for repair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The railroad crossing on Liberty Drive Is closed for repair. Liberty Drive is shut down between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street. Detour Signs are posted directing you to use Main Street for the time being until it reopens on August 19.
South Bend leaders discuss unsigned proposal to implement mental health crisis response team
NOW: South Bend leaders discuss unsigned proposal to implement mental health crisis response team. South Bend city officials held a press conference Monday afternoon after a non-signed resolution released to the media requests the council create a mental health crisis response team within the South Bend Fire Department. South Bend...
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road is getting widened
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The bridge on I-94 over Pipestone Road near Benton Harbor and St. Joseph is getting widened. I-94 is now down to a single lane going east and west while Pipestone Road is closed. The project is scheduled to conclude on August 24.
