ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Baby zebra born at Utica Zoo

By Jordan Michael
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeADD_0h8topl900

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Zecora the Hartmann’s mountain zebra gave birth to a baby girl on July 30 at Utica Zoo. The delivery of the foal seemingly went off without a hitch and the mother and baby appear to be in good health.

Utica Zoo’s Deputy Director of Life Sciences Jay Pratte, “The birth of a baby zebra is always significant, more due to the rarity of this subspecies in accredited North American zoos,” said Utica Zoo’s Deputy Director of Life Sciences Jay Pratte. “Zecora has been a staff favorite since her arrival last year, and her caregivers could not be more excited about this event. Everyone has fallen in love with our new little girl. Once we are confident that the foal is strong and stable enough to navigate the large zebra habitat, we will be happy to share her with everyone.”

Zecora and her daughter, who is not yet named, are not currently visible to visitors of the zoo. Gestation for zebras is 12 months; veterinarian teams were closely watching Zecora’s behavioral development over the past month. Her breeding was suspected to occur with a male zebra at her previous zoo.

Hartmann’s mountain zebras (Equus zebra hartmannae) are found in far south-western Angola and western Namibia in Africa. Their average lifespan is 20 years or more with the oldest mountain zebra under human care being documented at 29 years old, says the Utica Zoo.

Zebras on the run for months in Maryland have been captured

The species is listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. Distinct numbers are not known in the wild, but there are currently only 75 Hartmann’s mountain zebras housed under human care in the United States, according to the IUCN.

In anticipation of Zecora’s arrival in 2021, a new barn and outside yards were built with enrichment, training areas and space for a growing herd. Additional renovations are planned for Rundue, the Hartmann’s mountain stallion who has a separate barn nearby at Utica Zoo’s African Ridge which also houses lions, hyenas and ostrichs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

PRESS RELEASE: Updated Dinosaur Exhibit at the MOST Reopens August 2022

SYRACUSE, NY (August 9, 2022) – Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Central New York’s only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit; Honest Engine Films presents Dino Zone, sponsored by Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, a newly renovated exhibit reopening on August 12, 2022, at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST).
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

How Awful! Dogs Rescued in Upstate with Quills in their Faces!

Two dogs living in deplorable conditions in Upstate NY - unable to eat and drink on their own - were rescued recently and thankfully, New York State Police arrested a couple over the weekend after they found these poor animals starving and covered in horribly painful porcupine quills. According to...
PARISH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Utica, NY
Pets & Animals
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
City
Maryland, NY
City
Utica, NY
WIBX 950

Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica

If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Mountain Zebra#The Zoo#Utica Zoo#North American#The Utica Zoo
spectrumlocalnews.com

Salvation Army looks for more donations as demand rises

The new school year is right around the corner and many parents have already started their back to school shopping. With a difficult economy, some may be looking to save a few bucks on clothing and accessories. That's why it's a good time to consider supporting Salvation Army thrift stores.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
CNY News

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mosquitos infected with EEE virus found in Madison County town

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pool of mosquitos testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in the Town of Sullivan, the Madison County Health Department shared Wednesday. The sample was collected on August 3 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road and reported to Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022

Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting

Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
POMPEY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy