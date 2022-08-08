ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore to hold fundraisers in the Hamptons, on Martha's Vineyard this month

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 2 days ago
Diana Maus
2d ago

You see where hes going to do fun raising the elitist. That's the way the democrats think. And it certainly is an indication when they've passed new bill That hires more IRS agents so they can go after the conservatives and small businesses. The democrats do not like the little working man a capitalism they want communism and we have to stop it now. No democrats get Is them all out of office

GARDENIA JONES
2d ago

Why is Wall Street, Big money and Oprah backing this Novice politician whose only claim to fame is he wrote a book, served in armed forces and ran a non-profit.He has no political experience, real business management experience and just moved here from NY two years ago. Something not right here. I hope it gets exposed.

Charlotte Whitehead
2d ago

Hollywood can't pick Maryland's governor we vote on issues and I want to know his definition of a woman and his business experience.

