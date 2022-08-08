Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England secure record haul of 176 medals at Birmingham 2022
England are celebrating a record haul of 176 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It passed the mark of 174 from Glasgow 2014, with 57 golds in Birmingham one behind the tally from eight years ago. Team England chef de mission Mark England said Birmingham people had "come out in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
BBC
FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week
Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
GB stars hope for encore in Munich’s trailblazing European Championships
Hodgkinson, Wightman, Muir and Worthington among the athletes from nine sports competing in the new multi-event games
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori heads to Lingfield for Racing League Week Two
Frankie Dettori is the star of the show at Lingfield on Thursday as Week Two of the Racing League promises more excellent action, live on Sky Sports Racing. Arguably the pick of the action comes at 7:40, with an excellent field of 13 lining up for a hot handicap over a mile-and-a-half.
The Sandman star Tom Sturridge starved himself to play main role
The leading star of Netflix’s hit new series The Sandman has revealed that he starved himself to prepare for the role. Tom Sturridge has been heavily praised for his performance as Morpheus, aka Dream, the central character of the DC Comics adaptation, with many saying he’s ‘perfect’ for the role.
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement
Tony Stewart did not make his fans happy this week when his "major" announcement turned out to be a major disappointment. The post Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Inside NI's historic performance at Birmingham 2022
The clues that it was going to be a record-breaking Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland came early. The beauty and the curse of the multi-sport event is that you have different sports happening in different venues at the same time. A glorious melting pot of sport and its unrivalled ability...
Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul
England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
What is Swarmz net worth in 2022?
Rapper Swarmz is set to fight Youtuber KSI this month to call an end to year long beef between the two,. Swamrz replaced Alex Wassabi who pulled out of the fight due to a concussion. Now Swarmz and KSI are set to box for the ICB World Cruiserweight title on August 27 in the O2 Arena.
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV star Adam Hills is named in Australia's squad to play in the Rugby League World Cup after becoming a pioneer for physically disabled footballers
Comedian Adam Hills has taken to social media to express his pride after he was named in the Australian Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup squad to play in England later this year. The 52-year-old has been selected in the extended Aussie squad, so his position in the final 20...
Brooklyn Beckham says he ‘dreams’ of opening a pub in LA
Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his dream of one day opening a pub in Los Angeles that serves “healthy comfort food”.The 23-year-old model spoke to Variety in a joint interview with his wife, Nicola Peltz, of his idea to launch a reality TV show based around their proposed American pub venture.The son of David and Victoria Beckham famously attended New York’s Parson’s School of Design to study photography, but batted away his previous career path as a “hobby”, while his love of cooking he described as a discipline he would “literally die” for.“I’m almost 100 per cent self-taught”,...
On this day in 2013: Mo Farah adds 10,000m world gold to medal collection
Mo Farah roared to 10,000 metres gold at the World Championships in Moscow on this day in 2013, spurred on by the memory of having the title snatched from his grasp two years earlier in Daegu.The double Olympic champion from London 2012 produced a trademark sprint final lap to defeat Ethiopian Ibrahim Jeilan, the man who had pipped him to the crown in 2011.The 30-year-old Briton took the lead with two laps to go, having recovered from an apparent stumble, and had the strength in the home straight to hold off Jeilan and take victory in 27 minutes 21.71 seconds.“It...
People are shocked to realise what Madness' song 'House Of Fun' is actually about
People are only just finding out what Madness' song 'House of Fun' is actually about - and they are shocked by the x-rated meaning. If you don't know either, chances are you did the same as a lot of the fans and only focused on the line 'welcome to the house of fun' while filling in the blanks with 'dun dun dun dun dun'.
Birmingham’s party atmosphere continues as Commonwealth Games draws to a close
Mr Blue Sky beamed and the barges of Birmingham’s waterways bristled with flags of St George and other competing nations as they pootled beneath Black Sabbath Bridge.The city embraced the Commonwealth Games like no other has done before it, a constant backdrop of jam-packed grandstands delivered an emphatic vindication of its relevance in the international sporting calendar.Eleven days of action drew to a close at Alexander Stadium on Monday night as organisers turned the traditional Closing Ceremony into a non-stop party involving local luminaries like Dexys Midnight Runners and UB40.It continued an atmosphere that had pervaded throughout, be it lawn...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
Much-changed Great Britain track cycling team head to Munich
Great Britain’s track cycling team head to Munich for the European Championships barely recognisable from the squad that topped the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics 12 months ago.Only five of the 18 riders who travelled to Germany competed at the Izu velodrome while three of the four sectional head coaches have changed in the last year and the one remaining – women’s endurance coach Monica Greenwood – will be at her last event before stepping down.Fresh faces at the mid-point of an Olympic cycle are not unusual and several big names missing here – Dame Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald,...
Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria secures gold in 4x100m relay
Nigeria’s team quartet composed of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha, flew across the 4x100m Women’s relay and secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday 7 August.The women’s team won in a new African record of 42.10 seconds, and beat team England who crossed the line at 42.41 seconds, and Jamaica who passed at 43.08 seconds.Team Nigeria won 35 medals at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which took place from 28 July until 8 August.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
LADbible
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0