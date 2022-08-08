ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BBC

FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week

Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
LADbible

The Sandman star Tom Sturridge starved himself to play main role

The leading star of Netflix’s hit new series The Sandman has revealed that he starved himself to prepare for the role. Tom Sturridge has been heavily praised for his performance as Morpheus, aka Dream, the central character of the DC Comics adaptation, with many saying he’s ‘perfect’ for the role.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it

Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Inside NI's historic performance at Birmingham 2022

The clues that it was going to be a record-breaking Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland came early. The beauty and the curse of the multi-sport event is that you have different sports happening in different venues at the same time. A glorious melting pot of sport and its unrivalled ability...
SPORTS
The Independent

Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul

England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
SPORTS
LADbible

What is Swarmz net worth in 2022?

Rapper Swarmz is set to fight Youtuber KSI this month to call an end to year long beef between the two,. Swamrz replaced Alex Wassabi who pulled out of the fight due to a concussion. Now Swarmz and KSI are set to box for the ICB World Cruiserweight title on August 27 in the O2 Arena.
CELEBRITIES
Sports
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham says he ‘dreams’ of opening a pub in LA

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his dream of one day opening a pub in Los Angeles that serves “healthy comfort food”.The 23-year-old model spoke to Variety in a joint interview with his wife, Nicola Peltz, of his idea to launch a reality TV show based around their proposed American pub venture.The son of David and Victoria Beckham famously attended New York’s Parson’s School of Design to study photography, but batted away his previous career path as a “hobby”, while his love of cooking he described as a discipline he would “literally die” for.“I’m almost 100 per cent self-taught”,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

On this day in 2013: Mo Farah adds 10,000m world gold to medal collection

Mo Farah roared to 10,000 metres gold at the World Championships in Moscow on this day in 2013, spurred on by the memory of having the title snatched from his grasp two years earlier in Daegu.The double Olympic champion from London 2012 produced a trademark sprint final lap to defeat Ethiopian Ibrahim Jeilan, the man who had pipped him to the crown in 2011.The 30-year-old Briton took the lead with two laps to go, having recovered from an apparent stumble, and had the strength in the home straight to hold off Jeilan and take victory in 27 minutes 21.71 seconds.“It...
SPORTS
The Independent

Birmingham’s party atmosphere continues as Commonwealth Games draws to a close

Mr Blue Sky beamed and the barges of Birmingham’s waterways bristled with flags of St George and other competing nations as they pootled beneath Black Sabbath Bridge.The city embraced the Commonwealth Games like no other has done before it, a constant backdrop of jam-packed grandstands delivered an emphatic vindication of its relevance in the international sporting calendar.Eleven days of action drew to a close at Alexander Stadium on Monday night as organisers turned the traditional Closing Ceremony into a non-stop party involving local luminaries like Dexys Midnight Runners and UB40.It continued an atmosphere that had pervaded throughout, be it lawn...
WORLD
The Independent

Much-changed Great Britain track cycling team head to Munich

Great Britain’s track cycling team head to Munich for the European Championships barely recognisable from the squad that topped the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics 12 months ago.Only five of the 18 riders who travelled to Germany competed at the Izu velodrome while three of the four sectional head coaches have changed in the last year and the one remaining – women’s endurance coach Monica Greenwood – will be at her last event before stepping down.Fresh faces at the mid-point of an Olympic cycle are not unusual and several big names missing here – Dame Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald,...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria secures gold in 4x100m relay

Nigeria’s team quartet composed of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha, flew across the 4x100m Women’s relay and secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday 7 August.The women’s team won in a new African record of 42.10 seconds, and beat team England who crossed the line at 42.41 seconds, and Jamaica who passed at 43.08 seconds.Team Nigeria won 35 medals at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which took place from 28 July until 8 August.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
LADbible

LADbible

