Lighting designs are an absolute necessity in every home. An exquisite lighting design not only has the ability to illuminate any living space but also adds that extra oomph factor! I mean, of course, we need them to see in the dark, but as highly functional as they should be, a lighting fixture also needs to be aesthetically pleasing, adding an attractive and visually soothing element to your home or office space. From a levitating lightbulb lamp that quite literally uplifts your room’s decor to an umbrella lamp with LED lights – these unique lighting designs are what you need to elevate your living or working space!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 15 DAYS AGO