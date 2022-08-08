ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman

The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Couple Killed By Lightening Strike Near The White House

We all know what it's like to be caught in a storm and how scary it can be when thunder and lightning are involved. I love thunderstorms but have a healthy respect for lightning for sure. Hands down the scariest situation I have ever been in was years ago I was out on a lake near Nashwauk with a few friends in a super old slow pontoon boat. All of a sudden seemingly out of nowhere a storm came rolling through.
JANESVILLE, WI
nypressnews.com

LA bank exec, 29, ID’ed as third killed in lightning strike near White House

A young California bank executive has been identified as the third person killed in a freak caught-on-camera lightning strike near the White House last week. Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Los Angeles-based vice president at City National Bank, was identified by DC police as the third fatality from Thursday night’s strike that also left a fourth person in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WMUR.com

29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
AccuWeather

Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area

Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
WASHINGTON, DC
