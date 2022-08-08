Read full article on original website
4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman
The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
Wisconsin Couple Killed By Lightening Strike Near The White House
We all know what it's like to be caught in a storm and how scary it can be when thunder and lightning are involved. I love thunderstorms but have a healthy respect for lightning for sure. Hands down the scariest situation I have ever been in was years ago I was out on a lake near Nashwauk with a few friends in a super old slow pontoon boat. All of a sudden seemingly out of nowhere a storm came rolling through.
fox5dc.com
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
nypressnews.com
LA bank exec, 29, ID’ed as third killed in lightning strike near White House
A young California bank executive has been identified as the third person killed in a freak caught-on-camera lightning strike near the White House last week. Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Los Angeles-based vice president at City National Bank, was identified by DC police as the third fatality from Thursday night’s strike that also left a fourth person in critical condition.
fox5dc.com
DC woman attacked with bar stool at Player's Lounge in possible hate crime, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman was struck with a bar stool inside a Southeast D.C. restaurant last week, and police say they are now investigating if the attack was motivated by hate and bias. The assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Player's Lounge, located at 2737 Martin Luther...
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
Video Shows Accused Wife-Killer Being Extradited From SC To VA
Video footage has been released of Jose Hernandez Mejia, a Fairfax man accused of killing his wife, as he was extradited back in Virginia from South Carolina. Mejia was charged with second degree murder after he stabbed his wife, Evelin Cali, and fled to South Carolina in July. Police investigation...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
WMUR.com
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': 52-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspect found dead: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. That's where they found 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., dead from gunshot wounds.
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
Bullet shot through window of Prince George's Co. house hits sleeping woman
GREENBELT, Md. — A woman was shot in the leg while sleeping early Wednesday morning, after a stray bullet sailed through her window, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road around 4:25 am. Once on scene,...
WJLA
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
Cleveland Jewish News
White-supremacist graffiti discovered in suburban Washington, DC
Antisemitic graffiti was found spray-painted over the weekend on a fence at a trolley trail in Montgomery County, Md., just outside of the nation’s capital. “Hate has no place in our community,” tweeted State Delegate Ariana Kelly (D-District 16), who posted an image of the graffiti on Sunday. “I have heard from a number of constituents this a.m. about white-nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.”
nypressnews.com
Man found stabbed to death in Studio City
Authorities were investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Studio City early Wednesday morning. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing itself were not immediately known, though Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lauren Canyon Boulevard after reports of a body found in the area at around 4 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
popville.com
9:40pm Last Night in Adams Morgan – Looks Like Arrest Made – Miracle Nobody was Killed
Thanks to all who reported last night: “18th Street, Adams Morgan 10-ish. No idea the details but everyone was standing around trying to figure it out”. “About 940 at 18th and California. How does that happen? Saw presumed driver said he drank too much and put him in handcuffs.”
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
