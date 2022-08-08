Read full article on original website
The hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other north Georgia counties expected to last through the week.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to expected showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday August 11
The National Weather Service forecasts more showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday August 11 with a high near 86. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm...
Cobb County weather forecast and climate summary: Tuesday August 9
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday August 9, with a high near 88. Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m., and the expected scattered thunderstorms have prompted the National Weather Services to issue a hazardous weather outlook for the region. Extended forecast.
Severe thunderstorm warning in Dawson, Forsyth counties | Live updates
ATLANTA — Conditions are present Tuesday for scattered showers and storms, with at least some north metro Atlanta counties seeing severe thunderstorm warnings in the early afternoon. We remain locked in this hot and humid pattern accompanied by afternoon storms through Thursday with temperatures in the 70s for lows...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Coweta, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Coweta County in west central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chattahoochee Hills, or 7 miles southwest of City of South Fulton, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newnan, City of South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, Tyrone, Palmetto, Whitesburg, Sharpsburg, Chattahoochee Hills, Plant Yates, Byers Crossroads, Arnco-Sargent, Dunaway Gardens, Cannongate, Roscoe, Thomas Crossroads and Madras. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Metro Atlanta counties under severe thunderstorm warning | Live Weather Blog
ATLANTA — Storms are starting to move through metro Atlanta on Monday. Lightning, heavy rain will likely come with the storms prompting warnings for drivers to be wary of inclement weather during their evening commute. 11Alive will track the rain as it moves through the area. Follow live updates...
COVID in Cobb County: August 10, 2022
This is a summary of the COVID figures for Cobb County and Georgia from the status reports issued on August 10, 2022. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday.
Hall County drivers to experience delays on I-985 this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation has warned Hall County drivers about potential delays on I-985 northbound this week. GDOT will do slab replacement and spall repair on the roadway between mile markers 11 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane will be closed...
City of Smyrna experiencing phone service problems in government offices
The City of Smyrna announced on its website that some of the the city’s government offices are experiencing temporary problems with their phone service. The announcement gave the following instructions for contacting government offices by email while the issue is being corrected:. At present we are experiencing phone line...
Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation
ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
Heavy rain floods I-285 as storms hammer metro Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in North Fulton County turned into a lake during heavy rain on Friday. Flooding submerged the Eastbound lanes near New Northside Dr. and Powers Ferry in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The flooding occurred after heavy rain...
Forsyth County Commissioners approve more than $600k land purchase for new fire station
The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10(Image by Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10. The deal was voted on during their work session meeting on Tuesday, August 9.
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
Bartow Fire Crews Rescue a Man from a 20-foot Storm Culvert
According to reports, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:49 p.m., Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to what was originally dispatched as a public assist. Upon arrival, crews were met by Bartow County Sheriff’s Office units and learned that a man had fallen 20 feet down a storm drain. BCFES Squad 1 was able to lower a rope down to the victim. The rope rescue system allowed crews to safely remove the patient. Once removed, patient care was turned over to Metro Ambulance Services. According to a press release, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown.
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS ONE STOP 799 THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS SHEIKHS, LLC . THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT _4606 SW EAST FAIRVIEW ROAD, STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA 30281. THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: JUNAID MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 AND IRAM MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 FILED WITH THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 289, CONYERS, GA 30012 904-77843 8/10/2022.
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase
McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
