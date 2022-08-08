Read full article on original website
SkySports
Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts
Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons
Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
TV star Adam Hills is named in Australia's squad to play in the Rugby League World Cup after becoming a pioneer for physically disabled footballers
Comedian Adam Hills has taken to social media to express his pride after he was named in the Australian Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup squad to play in England later this year. The 52-year-old has been selected in the extended Aussie squad, so his position in the final 20...
SkySports
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford complete £16.7m transfer deal for Sampdoria midfielder
Brentford have completed a £16.7m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, with the Bees ending their search for Christian Eriksen's replacement. The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 2027 and becomes the club's sixth Danish first-team player. Brentford were looking for a new attacking midfielder after losing out...
SkySports
St Leger Stakes: Marco Botti to send Giavellotto straight to Doncaster Classic after Newmarket success
Marco Botti will send fast-improving colt Giavellotto straight to the St Leger following victory at Newmarket on Friday. The son of Mastercraftsman looked a force when scooting to a five-length success in the racingtv.com Handicap over a mile and three-quarters, and appears to be quickly rising up the ranks. Though...
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals' Phoebe Graham says tournament is inspiring new generation
Phoebe Graham looks ahead to the women's competition in The Hundred, as she links up with Manchester Originals and the tournament aims to build on the Lionesses' success and continue the growth of women's sport... The Hundred is back and this time it's bigger and better. Live music, live sport,...
BBC
Ed Slater: Former Gloucester rugby player completes cycle challenge
Former Gloucester lock forward Ed Slater said he "had a little cry" as he completed a 350-mile cycle ride. The 34-year-old retired from rugby in July after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). He completed the three-day ride, which started and finished at Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium, alongside former team-mates.
SkySports
Prix Jean Romanet: Frankie Dettori booked to ride Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant for European debut
Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant on her European debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet later this month, live on Sky Sports Racing. The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for...
SkySports
Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall confirmed on historic Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at O2 Arena
Golden girl Lauren Price MBE (1-0) will fight on a historic night of women's boxing as the Welsh wonder takes on Hungary's Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at The O2 in London on September 10, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports. The stylish southpaw opened her professional career with...
SkySports
England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly. Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent...
England's new approach to Test cricket is rubbing off as Lions score at more than five runs per over against South Africa after Brendon McCullum pep talk
Brendon McCullum's pre-match pep talk appeared to have the desired effect on England Lions' batsmen as they tore from the blocks against South Africa. Addressing the understudies to Ben Stokes' Test team ahead of the four-day tour match at Canterbury, McCullum urged them to replicate the endeavour their seniors have displayed during four successive wins this summer.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori heads to Lingfield for Racing League Week Two
Frankie Dettori is the star of the show at Lingfield on Thursday as Week Two of the Racing League promises more excellent action, live on Sky Sports Racing. Arguably the pick of the action comes at 7:40, with an excellent field of 13 lining up for a hot handicap over a mile-and-a-half.
SkySports
Conor Coady: Everton sign Wolves captain on season-long loan
Everton have signed England international Conor Coady on a season-long loan from Wolves, who have captured Goncalo Guedes from Valencia on a five-year deal. The Toffees have beaten West Ham to Coady's signature, with the deal bringing the 29-year-old's seven-season stay at Molineux - four of which as captain - to an end.
SkySports
Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
SkySports
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Why Sunday's 'special' London derby is a litmus test for both clubs at Stamford Bridge
The first big-six clash of the season takes place on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham, live on Sky Sports. The London derby already feels pivotal in the new season with the game set to give an early indication of where both clubs are at - especially for Spurs.
England’s Lisa Keightley will depart and leave ECB with crunch decision | Raf Nicholson
Optimism gave way to tournament lows: now someone new must ease the burden on captain Heather Knight’s shoulders
SkySports
Super League: What's gone wrong for Warrington Wolves in 2022?
They are four points above the relegation place currently occupied by their Round 23 opponents and a 32-6 defeat away to Wigan Warriors last week means they have now won just two of their last 12 matches. This was not how 2022 was supposed to be for the Wolves. A...
SkySports
Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley
Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
SkySports
Fixtures announced for European Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland
Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man will take to court at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. This will be the fourth of five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The competition will be played in a round robin format, with final standings determining qualification.
