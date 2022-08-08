ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts

Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Fran Wilson
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Rachael Haynes
SkySports

Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Ed Slater: Former Gloucester rugby player completes cycle challenge

Former Gloucester lock forward Ed Slater said he "had a little cry" as he completed a 350-mile cycle ride. The 34-year-old retired from rugby in July after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). He completed the three-day ride, which started and finished at Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium, alongside former team-mates.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Sydney Thunder#Sophia Gardens Cardiff#Sky Sports
Daily Mail

England's new approach to Test cricket is rubbing off as Lions score at more than five runs per over against South Africa after Brendon McCullum pep talk

Brendon McCullum's pre-match pep talk appeared to have the desired effect on England Lions' batsmen as they tore from the blocks against South Africa. Addressing the understudies to Ben Stokes' Test team ahead of the four-day tour match at Canterbury, McCullum urged them to replicate the endeavour their seniors have displayed during four successive wins this summer.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Conor Coady: Everton sign Wolves captain on season-long loan

Everton have signed England international Conor Coady on a season-long loan from Wolves, who have captured Goncalo Guedes from Valencia on a five-year deal. The Toffees have beaten West Ham to Coady's signature, with the deal bringing the 29-year-old's seven-season stay at Molineux - four of which as captain - to an end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Super League: What's gone wrong for Warrington Wolves in 2022?

They are four points above the relegation place currently occupied by their Round 23 opponents and a 32-6 defeat away to Wigan Warriors last week means they have now won just two of their last 12 matches. This was not how 2022 was supposed to be for the Wolves. A...
RUGBY
SkySports

Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley

Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Fixtures announced for European Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland

Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man will take to court at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. This will be the fourth of five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The competition will be played in a round robin format, with final standings determining qualification.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy