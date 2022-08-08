ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

whatever42
2d ago

don't forget the video cameras in every classroom to intimate teachers.....geez Our BEST teachers will leave their positions. Our children will be less productive mentally and emotionally under this rigidity and controlling environment. Dont let authorian rule dominate our schools....

Augusta Free Press

Virginia to receive more than $64 million in funding from infrastructure bill

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan effort to rebuild and provide jobs for the United States, will provide $64,207,045 in federal funding to go toward Virginia infrastructure projects. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant award Tuesday. Awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
SUFFOLK, VA
WBOY 12 News

Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
WARDENSVILLE, WV
NBC12

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

New budget gives Virginia’s farmers record funding for soil and water conservation

~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Never-before-seen levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget. Producers throughout the commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. Changes to the application for much of this support...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

