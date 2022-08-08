Read full article on original website
whatever42
2d ago
don't forget the video cameras in every classroom to intimate teachers.....geez Our BEST teachers will leave their positions. Our children will be less productive mentally and emotionally under this rigidity and controlling environment. Dont let authorian rule dominate our schools....
Augusta Free Press
Virginia to receive more than $64 million in funding from infrastructure bill
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan effort to rebuild and provide jobs for the United States, will provide $64,207,045 in federal funding to go toward Virginia infrastructure projects. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant award Tuesday. Awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American...
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion
Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
NBC12
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
West Virginia Division of Highways to host informational workshop on Corridor H, Wardensville to Virginia state line
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect the community of Wardensville in Hardy County with the Virginia state line. The WVDOH and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are hosting a...
Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
pagevalleynews.com
New budget gives Virginia’s farmers record funding for soil and water conservation
~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Never-before-seen levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget. Producers throughout the commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. Changes to the application for much of this support...
nbc16.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Second lawsuit filed against Gov. Youngkin over tip line records
Another lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his office’s refusal to share emails sent to a “tip line” that he asked parents to report any “inherently divisive practices” taught in schools.
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
WJLA
Democrat claims Gov. Youngkin wants to ban the word 'homosexuality' in Virginia schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A parent’s right to know what’s happening in their kid’s school is being fiercely debated in Virginia by the governor and the top Democrat in the State Senate. “Parents were tired of being pushed to the background in their child's education," Gov....
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
virginialegacy.com
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
(VM) – The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the...
Virginia Department of Forestry announces $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting projects
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting efforts this fall and in the spring of 2023.
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
