ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Constantine, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Saint Joseph County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Constantine, MI
Saint Joseph County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Margo L. Knapp

Margo Lee Knapp, 71, of Tekonsha, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 of aplastic anemia and underlying health issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, with Pastor Jennifer Fair of the Tekonsha Union Church UCC officiating. A luncheon will follow, with interment afterward at West Clarendon Cemetery on M-60. A visitation of family and friends will be held prior to the service, from 1:00-4:00 on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.
TEKONSHA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy