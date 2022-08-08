Read full article on original website
Man electrocuted in Hillsdale County after touching live wire, MSP investigating
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A man was electrocuted to death while a woman was injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County’s Scipio Township. Troopers from the State Police post in Jackson are investigating the death that took place in the 2000 block of Chicago Road at about 8:00 a.m..
Steuben County Sheriff’s Department releases further information on Friday’s fatal crash
ORLAND, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department has released updated and corrected information regarding a fatal crash on State Road 120 east of Orland, Indiana which took place on Friday afternoon. The individuals in the 2012 Volkswagen have been identified. The driver of the vehicle was...
Danbury gets one year in jail and two years probation on third degree home invasion charge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater area man was given a one year Branch County Jail sentence on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a guilty plea in June to Third Degree Home Invasion . 43-year-old Chad Danbury was also placed on two years probation and...
Fourth Day of Branch County Fair offering free admission to Veterans
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It’s Veteran’s Day at the Branch County Fair as the 92nd fair hits the halfway point on its fourth day. Rampit is sponsoring Veteran’s Day which includes free admission for veterans. Parking is only $2. Wednesday’s schedule includes youth talent shows as...
Calhoun County mobile recycling center pilot program to start next month.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County will begin a new mobile recycling center pilot program in September. The County received a 2020 EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grant to purchase a truck and recycling trailer for use in rural townships to increase recycling access. Based on data collected from use...
OBITUARY: Margo L. Knapp
Margo Lee Knapp, 71, of Tekonsha, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 of aplastic anemia and underlying health issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, with Pastor Jennifer Fair of the Tekonsha Union Church UCC officiating. A luncheon will follow, with interment afterward at West Clarendon Cemetery on M-60. A visitation of family and friends will be held prior to the service, from 1:00-4:00 on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.
