CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Amgen bets on ChemoCentryx's rare disease drug in $3.7 billion deal
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Thursday agreed to buy ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI.O) for $3.7 billion to gain access to a potential blockbuster treatment for inflammatory disorders and beat quarterly revenue estimates on demand for its bone disease drug.
Lobe Sciences Signs Exclusive Deal For Psilocin Clinical Trials In Australia
Life sciences company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF and Australian contract research organization iNGENū Pty Ltd. have agreed to design and conduct three or more clinical studies testing Lobe's psilocin analogs, L-130 or L-131, under exclusive terms. iNGENū works on a global scale, performing clinical trials for U.S., Canadian and...
MedicalXpress
Pfizer in talks on $5 billion acquisition: media
American drugmaker Pfizer is close to a deal to purchase Global Blood Therapeutics, which manufactures a recently approved drug against sickle-cell anemia, for $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal has reported. Pfizer, one of the top makers of COVID-19 vaccines, hopes to conclude talks with GBT within days, the newspaper...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove investors into riskier assets.
CNBC
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
biopharmadive.com
Fresh off Enhertu success, AstraZeneca and Daiichi claim progress for next cancer drug
A drug combination involving an experimental treatment from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo has shown early promise in lung cancer, results the two companies believe bolster their recent decision to start a late-stage trial. Study results presented at the World Conference for Lung Cancer show that a regimen of the companies’...
healio.com
Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood
Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
The stock market has misread signals from the Fed and a pivot on rate hikes is still far from happening, research firm says
The stock market misread the Federal Reserve's July FOMC meeting, according to TS Lombard. An interest rate pivot from the Fed is far away from happening and a 75 basis point hike is likely in September. "Inflation is easing but the US job market remains too hot for investors' own...
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
srnnews.com
FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck’s Januvia
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck’s diabetes drug Januvia, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen. The agency said it would not object to the temporary distribution of sitagliptin containing the impurity above the acceptable intake...
CNBC
'Big Short' trader Danny Moses warns it's the early stages of earnings cuts and massive layoffs
Danny Moses, Moses Ventures founder, on market volatility and retail investor trends. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Dollar bruised after U.S. inflation comes in below expectations
The euro and Japanese yen were sitting pretty on Thursday morning after U.S. inflation data overnight came in less hot than feared and sent the dollar tumbling. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July compared with June, when prices rose a monthly 1.3%. If price rises have reached their zenith,...
CNBC
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
CNBC
Big bank battle royale, which is the financial favorite
Goldman is outperforming other banks, particularly JPMorgan. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Monday, August 8, 2022: This one stock is shifting Cramer's market outlook
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why one company's earnings pre-announcement is proof the market is resilient and showing bullish sentiment. They also share their thoughts on what the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act means for health care stocks.
