Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
MedicalXpress

Pfizer in talks on $5 billion acquisition: media

American drugmaker Pfizer is close to a deal to purchase Global Blood Therapeutics, which manufactures a recently approved drug against sickle-cell anemia, for $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal has reported. Pfizer, one of the top makers of COVID-19 vaccines, hopes to conclude talks with GBT within days, the newspaper...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Reuters

Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove investors into riskier assets.
biopharmadive.com

Fresh off Enhertu success, AstraZeneca and Daiichi claim progress for next cancer drug

A drug combination involving an experimental treatment from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo has shown early promise in lung cancer, results the two companies believe bolster their recent decision to start a late-stage trial. Study results presented at the World Conference for Lung Cancer show that a regimen of the companies’...
healio.com

Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood

Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC

After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
srnnews.com

FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck’s Januvia

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck’s diabetes drug Januvia, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen. The agency said it would not object to the temporary distribution of sitagliptin containing the impurity above the acceptable intake...
CNBC

Dollar bruised after U.S. inflation comes in below expectations

The euro and Japanese yen were sitting pretty on Thursday morning after U.S. inflation data overnight came in less hot than feared and sent the dollar tumbling. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July compared with June, when prices rose a monthly 1.3%. If price rises have reached their zenith,...
CNBC

Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
