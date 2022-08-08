Read full article on original website
Related
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
TechRadar
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now
Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
ZDNet
How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and all the best deals
Those who have been (im)patiently waiting for Samsung to drop the next in the Buds line have something to look forward to starting today. During Samsung Unpacked, Samsung announced the latest model of earbuds: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. What are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and what features...
Samsung launches its most expensive smartphone yet: Galaxy Z Fold 4 is unveiled at Unpacked event with an eye-watering £2,019 price tag
Samsung has launched two new foldable smartphones with flexible glass that folds down the middle of the screen, including its most expensive device yet. The Korean tech giant lifted the lid on several new products at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Galaxy Z Fold...
ZDNet
Last chance: How to save $200 when you reserve Samsung's new phones ahead of launch
Samsung will announce its fall hardware lineup tomorrow, and if you're looking to get the best deals on the company's latest mobile devices, you're in luck. Right now, the tech giant is offering a $100 credit toward any reservation on a new Galaxy smartphone or up to $200 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Watch or new Galaxy Buds with a smartphone. All you have to do is sign up for email notifications on Samsung's website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch Samsung announce its latest foldable phones
On Wednesday, Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones, wireless earbuds, and a new Galaxy Watch. If all of the leaks and rumors are true, that means we'll see the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 (and maybe even a Pro model).
TechRadar
Moto G32 launched in India - Comes with Snapdragon 680, 90Hz LCD, stereo speakers
Motorola has launched its latest phone Moto G32 in India. It has been launched for Rs. 12,999 and will be available on Flipkart and select retail stores. Moto G32 is the successor to Moto G31, which has been a successful phone for the company. And Motorola hopes to continue the momentum it has with back-to-back launches.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
Motorola has wasted no time in launching its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
ZDNet
If a scratch or two doesn't bother you, these iPads deals are a steal
If the idea of owning an iPad with a scratch or dent doesn't bother you, you should check out the latest deals on refurbished iPads at Woot!. Apple products, including iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, are known for being expensive. However, fans of the company and the iOS/macOS ecosystem note the potential advantages of these devices over Windows or Android, and if you are in the creative field, iPads, in particular, can be a valuable investment for hobbies or your business.
ZDNet
Does Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Microsoft partnership mean the end of the Surface Duo?
At its Samsung Unpacked event Tuesday, Samsung made a case that its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is not only the social media-dominating, multitasking powerhouse that everyone expects foldable phones to be, it's also the ultracapable productivity smartphone that Microsoft has spent several years trying (and mostly failing) to nail down with its Surface Duo line. Interestingly, it did this with the help of Microsoft itself.
ZDNet
Parallels Desktop 18, hands on: Now you can run Windows 11 on M1 as well as Intel Macs
Parallels Desktop has long been the leading virtualisation tool for Apple customers who need to run Windows or Linux as a virtual machine (VM) on their Macs. However, it faced something of a challenge in 2020 when Apple announced its plan to transition the entire Mac platform to its home-grown Apple Silicon.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
notebookcheck.net
New Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro teased with a 12.4-inch display as evidence of a Snapdragon 870 and 8 GB of RAM emerges
Xiaomi has plenty of products planned for Lei Jun's annual speech tomorrow, including a new version of the Pad 5 Pro. Announced a year ago today, the original Pad 5 Pro has an 11-inch display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 50 MP primary camera, plus an 8,600 mAh battery. Based on the Xiaomi has shared so far, the new Pad 5 Pro will be a larger alternative than last year's Pad 5 Pro. There are a few other changes too, although there may be just as many similarities between the two models.
ZDNet
Google: Blame Apple for blurry photos and broken smartphone group chat
Google has launched a social media campaign that attempts to shame Apple into adopting RCS for Messages. RCS is the successor to SMS and MMS on Android but it's unlikely Apple will adopt it in iOS. Google has launched the "Get the Message" campaign on its Android website, replete with...
OPPO Watch 3 is the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon Wear platform
OPPO has introduced the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with both smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform.
OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official
The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
Comments / 0