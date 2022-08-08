ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half

Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now

Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more

Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and all the best deals

Those who have been (im)patiently waiting for Samsung to drop the next in the Buds line have something to look forward to starting today. During Samsung Unpacked, Samsung announced the latest model of earbuds: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. What are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and what features...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Last chance: How to save $200 when you reserve Samsung's new phones ahead of launch

Samsung will announce its fall hardware lineup tomorrow, and if you're looking to get the best deals on the company's latest mobile devices, you're in luck. Right now, the tech giant is offering a $100 credit toward any reservation on a new Galaxy smartphone or up to $200 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Watch or new Galaxy Buds with a smartphone. All you have to do is sign up for email notifications on Samsung's website.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Motorola has wasted no time in launching its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

If a scratch or two doesn't bother you, these iPads deals are a steal

If the idea of owning an iPad with a scratch or dent doesn't bother you, you should check out the latest deals on refurbished iPads at Woot!. Apple products, including iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, are known for being expensive. However, fans of the company and the iOS/macOS ecosystem note the potential advantages of these devices over Windows or Android, and if you are in the creative field, iPads, in particular, can be a valuable investment for hobbies or your business.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Does Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Microsoft partnership mean the end of the Surface Duo?

At its Samsung Unpacked event Tuesday, Samsung made a case that its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is not only the social media-dominating, multitasking powerhouse that everyone expects foldable phones to be, it's also the ultracapable productivity smartphone that Microsoft has spent several years trying (and mostly failing) to nail down with its Surface Duo line. Interestingly, it did this with the help of Microsoft itself.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life

Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

New Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro teased with a 12.4-inch display as evidence of a Snapdragon 870 and 8 GB of RAM emerges

Xiaomi has plenty of products planned for Lei Jun's annual speech tomorrow, including a new version of the Pad 5 Pro. Announced a year ago today, the original Pad 5 Pro has an 11-inch display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 50 MP primary camera, plus an 8,600 mAh battery. Based on the Xiaomi has shared so far, the new Pad 5 Pro will be a larger alternative than last year's Pad 5 Pro. There are a few other changes too, although there may be just as many similarities between the two models.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official

The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
CELL PHONES

