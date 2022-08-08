Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/10 Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s. There's a chance of showers tonight, but mainly overnight, with perhaps some downpours S&E around daybreak. As for tomorrow, any morning showers/downpours will push offshore and give way to mainly dry conditions the remainder of the day. Expect highs in the 80s again.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
..THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM PDT... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm... Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm... The thunderstorm has weakened but gusty winds...
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern. Imperial County through 630 PM PDT... At 542 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Ocotillo, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar...
